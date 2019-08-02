WKU PBS is inviting the community to have one last celebration before the start of the school year.
On Sunday, the local broadcaster will host the 19th annual WKU PBS Pool Party from noon to 5 p.m.
Dana Divine, program operations manager for WKU PBS, said the event extends from its dedication to local children.
“The pool party has become an extension of our commitment to children and their families,” she said.
The pool party will take place at Russell Sims Aquatic Center on Sunday and feature the Cat in the Hat as a guest and performances from Kids on the Block.
Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for seniors 55 and over, $5 for children between 6 and 15, $4 for children 3 to 5, and $2 for infants 2 and under, which is consistent with the aquatic center’s normal pricing, according to a flyer advertising the event.
According to Russell Sims’ page on a city website, the center opens at noon and closes at 8 p.m. Sundays.
The Cat in the Hat will make appearances at 2 and 4 p.m. and Kids on the Block will perform puppet shows at 1 and 3 p.m., Divine said.
There will also be goody bags for the first 300 children to arrive and pool toys will be given away every 15 minutes, she said.
Divine said the idea of the Pool Party is to provide a day of fun for children and their families before school starts again.
“This was just kind of a natural fit,” she said. “Because it’s at the end of the summer, right before they go back to school, it’s just a good transitional time.”
Turnout, which is partly dependent on the weather, has exceeded 1,000 at past pool parties, Divine said.
She said she thinks the event has drawn so many in the past because people appreciate the chance to relax and have fun, which the Pool Party offers.
“I think it resonates with people,” she said. “Our fast-paced lives don’t often slow down as much as they maybe should.”
