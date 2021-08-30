Western Kentucky University will celebrate a “Wild, Wild Western” during this year’s Homecoming week, which will culminate with an Oct. 30 football game against Charlotte.
The event tagline triumphantly proclaims “Back in the Saddle Again!,” WKU Senior Director of Alumni Engagement & Philanthropy Caitlin Greenwell told the Daily News on Monday.
Still, Greenwell stressed that Homecoming organizers are planning to move the event online, if necessary.
“Right now we are planning for both in-person and virtual activities,” she said.
Regardless of whatever format it takes, WKU’s 2021 Homecoming will follow the university’s Healthy on the Hill guidelines. Those rules currently require anyone on campus – regardless of their vaccine status – to wear a mask indoors. There’s currently no requirement that they be worn while outdoors.
Organizers are planning a Homecoming parade, pep rally, tailgating and other classic events to welcome alumni back to campus next month.
“There have been so many alumni that have missed the connection. … Everyone is really eager for this to be in-person,” Greenwell said. “There’s a lot of excitement.”
This year’s theme represents the result of WKU President Timothy Caboni’s decision to give students more of an active role in planning the festivities, Greenwell said. The process began with the formation of a student advisory committee made up of 10 students representing organizations across campus.
One of the committee’s first charges was putting out a call to students for theme ideas, which drew about 70 to 75 different pitches, Greenwell said. Then came online polling to determine the most popular picks.
The two top vote-earners were “Heroes on the Hill” and “Wild, Wild Western,” the latter of which received about 80% of the votes. Greenwell said the student committee settled on “Wild, Wild Western” as the more light and upbeat option of the two.
– For more updates and more information, including a Homecoming events calendar, go online to alumni.wku.edu.
