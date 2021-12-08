Police at Western Kentucky University are investigating a threat of a shooting on campus, with a person of interest already in custody, the university announced on its social media Wednesday.
“WKU Police are investigating an anonymous post on a social media channel. The post threatened a shooting event near Pearce Ford Tower at 4:30 today (Wednesday). A person of interest is in police custody,” the university tweeted.
WKU said it would step up law enforcement presence in the area and “immediately add officers and increase patrol on the south end of campus.”
The university requests that anyone with direct knowledge of the threat, or anyone who witnesses suspicious behavior on campus, call the WKU Police Department at 270-745-2548.