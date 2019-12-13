Western Kentucky University President Timothy Caboni responded Friday to two Faculty Senate resolutions critical of the university’s spending on athletics versus academics and another round of staffing cuts.
Speaking in an interview following the Board of Regents’ fourth quarterly meeting, Caboni addressed a resolution the faculty representative body passed Thursday calling for more transparency in how instructors are targeted for nonrenewal of their annual employment contracts.
Such employees, who are nontenured faculty, must be informed by Dec. 15 if their contract will not be renewed the following year, and there have been at least five faculty in the Ogden College of Science and Engineering who have received these notices.
“I want to be clear that (the) instructors had contracts that were one-year contracts, and the dean of that college made a decision not to renew the contract,” Caboni told the Daily News.
“Universities have tenured faculty that have protections around their employment. We also have contingent or flexible faculty and those individuals have employment contracts. … Faculty who are on those contracts know that they’re hired for a specific period of time. Now those contracts can be renewed, but we’re not compelled to renew them,” he said.
The Faculty Senate resolution notes that, of the five faculty members affected, “not all five faculty were informed of the decision in a face-to-face meeting with their supervisor or their dean, but read about it in an email.”
Tonja Miick, a mathematics instructor, is among the group, and Thursday she told the Faculty Senate in prepared remarks that she was notified of the decision in an email.
“I was devastated,” she said. “Working at WKU as an instructor is my dream job. I came here as an undergraduate student in 2003 and never wanted to leave. I’ve always wanted to teach math, and what could be better than teaching math at WKU?”
Miick added it was made clear to her that “this decision had nothing to do with dissatisfaction of my performance. It was solely because cuts had to be made.” She also pushed back on the notion that her classes weren’t in demand by students.
“I know that WKU does need more math instructors. The idea that I lost my job because enrollment in our classes has declined too much is a fallacy,” she said.
Asked about student demand for those courses, Caboni said “Just because a course is taught by a particular faculty member doesn’t mean it always needs to be taught by that person. There may be other faculty whose courses are not in high-demand, but who have tenure, and those individuals might shift and teach another course.”
Caboni added that, while the university appreciates the instruction those faculty members provided, “The flexibility that contracts afford the university are important to us being able to respond to shifts in enrollment patterns.”
The staffing reductions come as WKU’s five academic colleges are being asked to cut $3.4 million in the current budget year.
Those budget cuts prompted another scathing resolution from the Faculty Senate on Thursday, asking for that amount of money to come out the WKU Athletics budget during the next fiscal year, effectively rescinding the cuts to academics.
A report accompanying Thursday’s resolution noted that athletics is substantially subsidized by the university.
WKU Athletics is projected to generate $8,819,000 in revenue during the current fiscal year, but it’s budgeted to spend $22,849,877 – translating to a shortfall of $14,030,877 in the current budget year. That gap is ultimately bridged with student fees and funding from WKU’s operating budget.
On Friday, the Daily News asked if that resolution would be taken seriously, to which Caboni replied, “Certainly I take all of our governance organizations seriously. I know there was a statement that we released last night, and I think it speaks for itself.”
On Thursday, WKU spokesman Bob Skipper released a statement from Provost Cheryl Stevens and Executive Vice President for Strategy, Operations and Finance Susan Howarth.
“We appreciate the Faculty Senate’s recommendation. We will continue to follow the budget process that was established a year and a half ago with input from dozens of individuals, including faculty, and will share the resolution with those budget groups. The total college experience at WKU is critical to the university’s recruitment and retention efforts, and athletics are an important part of that work,” the statement said.
During a brief meeting Friday, WKU’s Board of Regents welcomed and swore in Sheldon McKinney of Wallingford as its newest member.
McKinney was appointed to the board Nov. 22 by then-Gov. Matt Bevin in the final days of his term, and she replaces Gillard Johnson of Nicholasville whose term expired June 30, according to a WKU news release. McKinney’s term expires June 30, 2025.
McKinney is the executive director of the Kentucky FFA Foundation, has taught high school in Montgomery County and was the assistant coordinator of the Todd County Youth Center. She has degrees from both WKU and Murray State University.
The board also elected Jason McKinney of Alvaton as vice chair. He succeeds Freddie Higdon of Lebanon, who became chair when Sheldon McKinney replaced Johnson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.