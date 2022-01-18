Western Kentucky University President Timothy Caboni discusses the start of a new semester, enrollment, actions the campus is taking towards COVID-19 and vaccinations, reparations for Jonesville and other topics on the balcony of Craig Administration Center on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
As Hilltoppers returned to Western Kentucky University on Tuesday for the opening of classes during the first day of the spring semester, WKU President Timothy Caboni revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
"Hilltopper Family, after the development of mild symptoms this weekend, I tested positive this morning for COVID-19," Caboni announced on his social media Tuesday morning.
"I am feeling good overall and am ready to kick off the spring term! Following our campus protocols and CDC guidelines, I will be isolating and working from home for the next five days or until my symptoms resolve," Caboni said.
He took the opportunity to urge the campus community to get vaccinated and stay up to date on eligible booster doses of the coronavirus vaccine. WKU does not currently require the coronavirus vaccine in order to attend or work at the university, instead "strongly recommending" the jab.
"I urge you to get vaccinated and stay up to date on eligible boosters to best arm yourself with the strongest defense we have against infection, serious illness and hospitalization. I am thankful I took these steps," Caboni said.
