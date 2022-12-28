David Bell speaks about his novel
Buy Now

Bestselling author and Western Kentucky University professor of English David Bell speaks about his novel, “The Finalists,” on July 12 at a book discussion at the main branch of the Warren County Public Library.

 Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com

David Bell is a Western Kentucky University English professor, prolific adult fiction writer and most recently, a New York Times bestselling author.

– Follow regional reporter Sarah Michels on Twitter @sarah_michels13 or visit bgdailynews.com.