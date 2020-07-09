A Western Kentucky University professor who’s shaping the next generation of Kentucky’s math and science teachers has been recognized for her achievements in science, technology, engineering and math education.
Martha Day, an associate professor of science education in WKU’s School of Teacher Education, co-directs SKyTeach, a four-year program aimed at offering opportunities to undergraduates pursuing careers in STEM fields. The program is modeled after UTeach, a similar initiative at the University of Texas at Austin.
Day is the 2020 recipient of the Outstanding Faculty Teaching Award by the UTeach STEM Educators Association.
In her work on SKyTeach, Day has led one of the most prolific UTeach-affiliated programs. In 2017, SKyTeach was honored by the UTeach Institute for preparing 243 STEM educators – the highest number of graduates at any UTeach replication site. That number is now climbing to more than 300 educators, according to a news release.
As a teacher preparation program, SKyTeach distinguishes itself by offering education students mentorship by experienced math and science teachers. Before working as a university professor, Day taught high school chemistry and served as a principal with Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools for 15 years. While working in Nashville schools, she was selected as Whites Creek High School’s Teacher of the Year and American Chemical Society Nashville Section Chemistry Teacher of the Year, the release said.
Day’s experience in STEM education spans 30 years. She has developed and taught 17 graduate and 16 undergraduate courses and mentored 99 graduate and five doctoral students in education, including many SKyTeach students.
Among her other achievements, Day was awarded the WKU departmental faculty award for public service (2013) and student advising (2015) and the WKU award for student advising (2015).
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @BGDN_edbeat or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.