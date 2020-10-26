Western Kentucky University is planning to host candidates for its next provost hire in early 2021 and announce a decision soon afterward, according to a campus email written by the co-chairs of the search committee.
In the announcement sent to faculty and staff Friday, WKU College of Health and Human Services Dean Tania Basta and the university’s chief financial officer Susan Howarth wrote that a “review of applications will begin after Nov. 29, 2020, but applications will continue to be accepted until the position is filled.”
“With respect to the timeline, we foresee bringing final candidates to campus at the end of January and/or beginning of February, with a decision announced soon thereafter. The start date for the provost will be on or before July 1, 2021,” the two search committee co-chairs wrote Friday.
The search’s official website is located at wku.edu/provostsearch.
The national search is being conducted by the university without the use of a search firm, and the update Friday also included a list of search committee members.
Recently, WKU’s Faculty Senate raised concern about faculty representation on the committee, sending a resolution to WKU President Timothy Caboni requesting “full transparency of the selection committee members and Faculty Senate participation in that selection.” The membership of the committee had not been disclosed at the time.
Additionally, the Faculty Senate recommended that the search committee be made up of at least 50% non-administrative faculty.
Asked Friday if the disclosed committee membership satisfied the Faculty Senate’s request, Faculty Senate Chair Julie Shadoan issued the following comments via email:
“President Caboni responded immediately to the resolution and was receptive to reconstituting the search committee. The selection of faculty for these new positions was challenging given the lack of process for recommendations and the existing committee meeting schedule. However, names were submitted by the deans’ offices on Monday, and six faculty without administrative appointments were added to the committee – one from each college and the library. Two existing faculty on the committee were maintained, bringing the total number of faculty without administrative appointments to eight.
“With these additions, I believe the committee is more representative of those (whose) interests will be most directly affected by decisions of the successful candidate. On behalf of (the) Senate, I am very appreciative that our concerns were heard and timely addressed,” Shadoan wrote.
The search committee’s membership includes the following:
- Tania Basta, dean, College of Health and Human Services – co-chair
- Susan Howarth, executive vice-president for strategy, operations and finance – co-chair
- Robin Ayers, instructor II, Department of Mathematics, Ogden of College of Science and Engineering
- Brian Campbell, data analyst, Office of Admissions (Staff Senate representative)
- Marguerita Desander, interim associate dean for retention, persistence and degree completion, College of Education and Behavioral Sciences
- Amanda Drost, associate professor, University Libraries
- Holli Drummond, department head, Department of Sociology and Criminology, Potter College of Arts and Letters
- Molly Dunkum, associate professor, Department of Mathematics, Ogden College
- LaCretia Dye, associate professor, Department of Counseling and Student Affairs, College of Education
- Garrett Edmonds, president SGA (SGA representative)
- Whitney Peake, chair, Department of Management, Gordon Ford College of Business
- Raymond Poff, professor, School of Kinesiology, Recreation & Sport, College of Health and Human Services
- Andrew Rosa, associate professor, Department of History, Potter College
- Julie Shadoan, professor, Department of Political Science (Faculty Senate Chair/Representative)
- Robert Unseld, director of strategic planning, enrollment and student experience
- Dennis Wilson, professor, Department of Economics, Gordon Ford College
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.