After announcing that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday – the first day of the spring semester for returning Western Kentucky University students – WKU President Timothy Caboni said Friday that he’s “feeling better.”
Speaking to WKU’s Board of Regents via Zoom, Caboni attended the governing body’s committee meetings from his home office.
“If you’ve not yet been vaccinated or boosted, please go do that," Caboni said. "That’s the way through this. I’m so thankful that I was, and I’m certain that that has aided me in having both mild symptoms and a quick recovery. So I’m looking forward to being back in person very soon."
Board members met in committees to review several routine business items, including initial approval by the Finance and Budget Committee of a 1.5% salary increase for eligible employees. The committee approval pertains to personnel actions that took place and have been approved through administrative channels between Sept. 27 and Dec. 31, 2021.
The action, along with the other committee approvals, will be presented to the full Board of Regents during its first quarterly meeting in March.
Board members also reviewed a snapshot of the university’s revenues and expenditures.
According to Susan Howarth, WKU’s chief budget officer, the university’s revenues are tracking close to where they were this time last year. However, WKU’s net tuition revenue – meaning the per-student tuition received by the college – is trending slightly below budget, Howarth said.
“What we did in anticipating this is we held back some year-end funds as a contingency to cover that shortfall,” Howarth said. “We were anticipating somewhere between $8 and $10 million for the total year, and so we held back about $8 million at year-end to cover the shortfall.
“The good news on the tuition revenue is that early indications are that the fall to spring retention looks good. So our spring tuition revenue is trending about what we anticipated."
Generally, revenue through grants and contracts is significantly higher due to federal coronavirus relief offered to the university through the CARES Act, Howarth said. Sales and services revenue is also up due to campus operations gearing back up, she said.
Caboni called attention to this year’s first-year students, which he said have the best academic profile of any incoming class in the history of the university and the highest grade-point average. The university’s success in attracting more academically prepared students is due to changes to its scholarship offerings, he said.
As a result, “you’re seeing our retention numbers grow. … They are in very good shape from fall to spring,” Caboni said. “Because of that, you see revenue in the spring being up.”
Rounding out Friday’s meeting, WKU government relations director Jennifer Breiwa Smith gave an update about what this year’s legislative session means for the university.
Smith first outlined some of the changes brought by representative district redistricting, which has taken up much of the General Assembly’s business so far.
The GOP-developed maps got a veto from Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, which was promptly overridden by Republican supermajorities in both chambers and is now the subject of a legal challenge claiming unconstitutional gerrymandering.
Smith also discussed the budget battle between Beshear and Republicans, which began after House Republicans introduced their own two-year state spending plan before the governor gave his official state budget address.
“There was a committee substitute on the budget yesterday,” Smith said Friday. “The original bill that the House introduced, it did not add any additional funding to our base appropriation from the state. But what it did do was it added $50 million each year of the biennium into performance funding.”
Kentucky’s public universities have to compete for a share of that funding by delivering on metrics like degree production, for example. It isn’t automatically awarded to them.
Money for campus preservation was also included, Smith said, but in previous budget cycles, that has not managed to clear the finish line in the final state budget.
“There’s such a surplus of funds on the state level, we’re hoping that money stays in there,” Smith said. “WKU would receive $37 million of those asset preservation funds.”
In a committee substitute introduced on Thursday, lawmakers provided general fund dollars for a new Gordon Ford College of Business that WKU has sought for years.
“That’s about $74.4 million for a new building,” Smith said. “I think we all know if you walk into Grise Hall, it is very needed. We’re very hopeful that that will stay in as well.”
After passing out of the Kentucky House, the state budget will now go to the Senate, which will draft its own version before the two chambers reconcile and present a plan for the governor to veto or sign.
Although it’s still under development and a long way from becoming law, “the budget looks for post-secondary education and President (Caboni) and I will continue to advocate that it stays intact the way that it is or they make it even better,” Smith said.
Reacting to Smith’s presentation, Caboni called the state budget as it exists now “the best budget for postsecondary education in 20 years.” Still, he called that $37 million in asset campus preservation funds, “a drop in the bucket.”
“We have almost a half a billion dollars deferred maintenance,” Caboni said.