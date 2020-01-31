An increase to Western Kentucky University President Timothy Caboni’s annual salary won preliminary approval from a WKU Board of Regents committee Friday.
However, the increase won’t actually amount to a real change in Caboni’s pay. That’s because the increase will be used to offset a new tax liability on university-owned housing the president is contractually obligated to live in.
Susan Howarth, WKU’s executive vice president for strategy, operations and finance, explained the change to the board as it met in committees Friday. She said that, as a result of a recent Internal Revenue Service audit, the president’s home on Chestnut Street has been deemed “a taxable, noncash benefit to the president.”
Due to the change, Howarth said Caboni “would basically take a pay cut of about $22,000 if we did not make this salary adjustment.”
Given that, Howarth said, the university is proposing the change “in order for (Caboni’s) net pay to remain the same that it is today.”
“It’s no increase in that pay,” Howarth said. “It’s only to cover the tax liability.”
The university-provided housing fell outside of three qualifications necessary for the IRS to exclude it from Caboni’s gross income. The housing passed two out of three “tests” but failed the third, with the IRS concluding that Caboni could live anywhere in Warren County and still fulfill his job responsibilities, Howarth said.
The change sparked some discussion from the regents.
Faculty Regent Claus Ernst noted that faculty members are often asked to use their own money while performing and advancing in their jobs at WKU, but “they don’t have an opportunity to come to the board and say … ‘Well, make my net salary whole again.’ ”
The salary increase, he argued, “will actually look quite bad” from the faculty’s perspective.
While Staff Regent David Brinkley acknowledged the move “looks bad optically,” he worried that not moving ahead would put the university out of compliance with Caboni’s employment contract.
“If we do not do this, we are not fulfilling the contract. That gives the employee the power to say that we’re in violation of the contract,” Brinkley said. “It’s not a justification. It’s a requirement.”
Ultimately, the Board’s Executive Committee agreed to the change and voted to send it on to the full board for a vote of approval at a later meeting. The board is scheduled to meet for its quarterly meeting in March.
In other business, the regents got an update about the ongoing legislative session from Jennifer Smith, special assistant to the president for government and community relations.
During her report, Smith discussed Gov. Andy Beshear’s budget proposal, which he unveiled this week to lawmakers. The General Assembly will now set to work crafting its own two-year state budget.
Smith noted that, while Kentucky’s Council on Postsecondary Education asked Beshear to increase performance funding for the state’s universities by about $75 million over the next two years, “in the governor’s budget, he zeroed out performance funding.”
“Instead, he gave all the universities a 1 percent increase in our base appropriation,” Smith said.
She raised doubts that Beshear would be able to entirely eliminate performance funding for universities, which ties state tax dollars to outcomes like graduation rates. The funding mechanism is codified in state law, “and I think the House and the Senate are very invested in performance funding,” Smith said.
“President (Caboni) and I had several meetings on Wednesday with some key legislators, and I fully expect to see performance funding be put back in to the House budget,” Smith said.
For the second part of the CPE’s request, meant to chip away at a $7 billion need for campus maintenance across the state, Smith noted that Beshear only included half of the agency’s $400 million request in his budget proposal. The CPE’s request called for $400 million in state bonds matched with $200 million of campus funds.
Over the last decade, Kentucky’s colleges and universities have taken a beating in state spending cuts. According to the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence, since 2008, state investments in higher education have declined 33 percent.
Given that, Caboni said all of Kentucky’s colleges and universities will be speaking with the same voice to lawmakers this session.
“The message that we’re sharing, not just from WKU, but across all of our institutions is that what has happened for the past decade cannot happen,” Caboni said. “The best way for us to continue to grow the state economy is an investment in higher education. That’s a legislative-oriented message.”
