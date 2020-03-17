Western Kentucky University students who live in on-campus housing will begin moving out this weekend, with residence halls slated to officially close at noon Sunday.
The news was announced by Brian Kuster, WKU’s vice president for enrollment and student experience, and Will Harris, president of the university’s Student Government Association, on Wednesday in a joint email to faculty and staff.
“Students currently present on campus should make plans to return to their residences away from campus to continue their studies remotely through the end of the semester,” according to the message. “The move-out process will be conducted in stages and extend March 23-31 to protect the health and safety of students and staff.”
First priority for move-out will be given to students who currently reside on campus. The campus extended spring break an additional week through March 22 in an effort to prepare for the transition to distance learning.
After on-campus students move out, students currently away from campus will schedule a specific day and time to move in order to “allow for appropriate social distancing in our buildings and to limit the number of people on campus,” Kuster and Harris’ reads. “To reduce the spread of germs, moving boxes, equipment, and volunteers will not be available,” according to the email.
Students who need an extension to the required move-out date Sunday or who cannot leave WKU housing are required to apply for an exemption. The deadline for this is Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Central time.
The exemption form is available here https://cutt.ly/GtlDr5F.
WKU will grant prorated credits for spring housing and meal plans.
Students must officially check out of their assigned room by March 31 to receive this credit. The credit may be applied to housing, tuition, books and supplies for the fall 2020 term. Students who live on campus and are graduating this spring will be credited for the spring semester.
Dining credits will be applied to either the fall 2020 or spring semester, depending on the student’s situation. Flex dollars will roll over to fall 2020, and the WKU Restaurant Group will provide dining locations and hours of operation in the coming days.
The new move-out procedures follow WKU President Timothy Caboni’s announcement on Tuesday that the university will dispense with in-person classes for the remainder of the spring semester.
Caboni announced that housing options will be reserved only for students who express a need to remain on campus, with others asked to return home. Commencement celebrations have also been postponed, though the university will still confer degrees in May as planned.
Previous Reporting:
Hoping to contain Kentucky’s coronavirus outbreak, Western Kentucky University will extend distance learning through the remainder of the spring semester, President Timothy Caboni announced Tuesday.
“We strongly encourage all students who can go home to do so. Very limited University housing will remain open for the remainder of the semester; and only for those students who demonstrate the need to remain on campus a Request for Exemption to Remain in University Housing form will be available soon,” Caboni wrote in his announcement.
“We will have more information about move-out plans in the next 48 hours, along with a refund schedule for housing and dining. Please, do not begin to move out on your own without coordination with your hall director. It’s important that we work together to strategically facilitate this movement in order to maximize social distancing,” Caboni wrote.
All spring commencement events are postponed, Caboni added.
“Rest assured we will celebrate appropriately and honor our students’ extraordinary work and achievements at a future date. We will confer degrees in May, ensuring students graduate on time and are prepared to enter the workforce or continue into their graduate work as planned,” Caboni wrote.
Previously, WKU planned to extend its spring break through March 22 and then suspend in-person in favor of “alternative delivery” methods through April 5.
In the meantime, faculty planned to transition to alternate instruction formats, which WKU President Timothy Caboni said could take the form of online assignments, lectures delivered via videoconferencing technology or other options.
Students were encouraged to remain home, though WKU previously said residence halls would open as planned Sunday, March 15, to provide a safe place for students to go. WKU spokesman Bob Skipper previously told the Daily News that closing residence halls altogether was not on the table.
The move follows a similar decision by the University of Kentucky.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reported Tuesday that UK students were asked to move out of their residence halls after in-person classes were canceled for the remainder of the spring semester.
UK President Eli Capilouto announced that the university would move to online or alternative course delivery formats beginning March 23.
It marked a shift from UK’s previous plans to use online instruction for the two weeks following its spring break this week, the Herald-Leader reported. Capilouto reportedly said the change was motivated by “a responsibility to do everything we can to stem the tide of this disease.”
Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond also announced Tuesday that it is finishing the semester in an online-only format.
“All instruction will be delivered remotely beginning March 23, through the end of the semester for spring 2020 courses. EKU online courses (eCampus) will continue to follow their original schedule,” the university said in a news release. “Students should expect to hear from faculty by Wednesday, March 18, about the extension of remote instruction until the end of the 2020 spring semester.”
