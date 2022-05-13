Western Kentucky University has asked a judge to dismiss what it terms a "scattershot and indiscriminate complaint" containing "a self-serving and baseless set of allegations" filed by former WKU general counsel Deborah Wilkins against the university and several of its top officials.
Wilkins, who was hired as general counsel in 1994, alleged in a recently filed lawsuit that she was wrongfully terminated last year by WKU and defamed by WKU President Timothy Caboni in the letter delivered to Wilkins that announced her termination.
She also alleged fraud, invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress, falsification of business records and violations of the state civil rights and whistleblower acts in the lawsuit, which was filed in Warren Circuit Court by her attorney, Matt Baker.
Caboni, WKU executive vice president for strategy, operations and finance Susan Howarth, now-retired WKU director of human resources Tony Glisson, executive director of public radio services and staff regent David Brinkley and WKU Board of Regents Chairman Phillip Bale have all been named as defendants.
In a response and two accompanying motions to dismiss filed Thursday, WKU argues that Wilkins' allegations do not hold up to legal scrutiny and that her termination occurred after "several years of erratic, unprofessional, aggressive and intimidating behavior that indicated Wilkins was no longer advancing the interests of WKU, but rather her own personal self-interests."
The response to Wilkins' complaint, filed by attorney Gregg Hovious, denies allegations of wrongdoing against the university.
A motion to dismiss filed by Hovious on behalf of WKU "rigorously and emphatically disputes" Wilkins' allegation, claiming that Wilkins was "openly hostile" to Caboni after he became WKU president in 2017, had been monitoring his email account and the accounts of other officials after a consulting firm hired by Caboni to evaluate the school's leadership team was critical of Wilkins' performance and had been gathering information to prepare a lawsuit while still on the job.
A portion of the 29-page motion to dismiss claims Wilkins "experienced significant issues managing interpersonal relationships, communicating with collegiality and keeping to her duties as general counsel" even before Caboni replaced former president Gary Ransdell after his retirement in 2017.
Wilkins' lawsuit noted a fractured relationship between her and Caboni that she argues had to do with being marginalized by university leaders during a series of administrative reorganizations undertaken by Caboni, including a reassignment to a new position that she characterized as a "forced transfer."
The motion to dismiss, however, places the blame on Wilkins.
"Her behavior and comments to co-workers indicated that she did not respect Caboni professionally or personally," Hovious said in the motion to dismiss.
In the fall of 2018, WKU hired a consulting firm to evaluate the school's leadership team, and the evaluation of Wilkins found that she was deficient in "people leadership," with campus officials criticizing her ability to promote cooperation and defuse conflict.
An evaluator observed that WKU would be better served with an attorney who agrees with Caboni's vision and commented that the president "does not need the drama" that Wilkins brought to the position, court records claim.
"When Wilkins received the results of her evaluation, she sent the consultant questions targeted at revealing the identities of evaluators who were critical of her," Hovious said in the motion to dismiss. "Rather than utilize the evaluation for growth as a leader, she questioned the consultant's process and the results the review obtained from her peers."
The filing claims Wilkins' questions were so persistent that the consultant reached out to the WKU administration to express concerns that Wilkins was attempting to "subvert the anonymity of the evaluation process."
In October 2019, Caboni received complaints from two senior WKU administrators who were concerned that Wilkins had been monitoring their email accounts, according to Hovious' filing.
Wilkins had access to emails and email accounts archived on WKU's server by virtue of her role as general counsel who assisted in responding to open records requests and responding to discovery requests in civil matters.
According to the motion to dismiss, Caboni requested the school's IT department run a query of all emails searched by Wilkins over the preceding two years.
"That list revealed that Wilkins was specifically searching President Caboni's entire email account on virtually a weekly basis over a six-month period, as well as searching accounts of other WKU administrators and cabinet members on a regular basis," the motion said.
Confronted by Caboni, Wilkins reportedly said the searches were legitimate and related to efforts to respond to open records requests and discovery requests in ongoing lawsuits.
Questions about retirement
In her lawsuit, Wilkins claimed Caboni had begun to question her about her retirement plans and if she had hired Andrea Anderson, WKU's assistant general counsel, to succeed her.
Wilkins reportedly said she wanted Anderson to be promoted but denied any intent to retire.
In the motion to dismiss, however, Wilkins had been openly discussing retirement plans for a year and indicated to Caboni and staff in her department her intent to retire in June 2022, at the end of her employment agreement.
After Anderson was offered a job as Bowling Green city attorney, and she notified Caboni of the offer, the president offered Anderson the general counsel job.
To speed up the succession plan, Caboni approached Wilkins about buying out the last two years of her contact in exchange for early retirement.
Wilkins reportedly expressed interest in the proposal but voiced concern that the WKU Board of Regents was unlikely to approve it in light of budget concerns.
After Anderson signed an agreement making her the next general counsel, Caboni learned the board of regents would not support a buyout of Wilkins' contract, which Hovious argued Wilkins had predicted.
That led to the creation of a new position for Wilkins as senior adviser to the president and interim Title IX coordinator to serve out the remainder of her contract.
Wilkins, in her lawsuit, claims Caboni had rescinded the buyout offer and the new position for Wilkins came with an ultimatum that she would be fired if she did not accept the reassignment.
Hovious said in his motion to dismiss that Wilkins demanded an exit interview with Caboni and repeatedly sent him challenging emails about why their relationship failed.
"Both the frequency and aggressive tone of her communications were a serious distraction," Hovious said in the filing. "It was evident from her actions that Wilkins was attempting to develop a forthcoming lawsuit against WKU."
Wilkins' termination
Wilkins was elected to WKU's Staff Senate, during which morale plummeted during her three months there, according to Hovious' motion.
After her termination in November, Wilkins wrote to WKU for the return of personal items from her old office, including files saved to her school-issued computer.
WKU in that time located a file Wilkins had reportedly begun preparing in early 2020 that included personal information about Caboni, including directions to his out-of-state property and research on his siblings, according to court records.
The university also located files on Wilkins' work computer that included detailed timelines that "appeared to be the early workings" of a lawsuit, legal research on potential claims against WKU and a drafted press release prepared early last year about a lawsuit she intended to file.
"All of this information confirmed what WKU had suspected: Wilkins had become obsessed with harming the president personally and professionally, and spent considerable on-the-clock time scheming a lawsuit against the university," Hovious said in the filing.
The request for the return of her property was part of what Hovious describes as a "longstanding pattern" of open records request meant to harass the general counsel's office.
Response addresses Wilkins' legal claims
Baker's original lawsuit characterizes the university's actions against Wilkins as “unprecedented in Western Kentucky University’s history of personnel/employee actions – a history that has included dismissals, terminations and forced retirements and resignations based on conduct that has included conspiracy to commit murder, counterfeiting, possession of pornography, sexual assault, indecent exposure and embezzlement, to name only a few.”
Hovious' motion to dismiss states that WKU and the individual administrators are entitled to immunity from liability, and the individual defendants cannot be held liable for acts they performed while carrying out responsibilities related to hiring or firing.
The defamation claim against Caboni should be dismissed, Hovious argues, because Wilkins failed to allege that the allegedly defamatory statement had been published.
The termination letter at the center of Wilkins' defamation claim said that she had created an "intimidating and unproductive" environment through "aggressive and unprofessional" communications with faculty and staff.
“As well, your conduct creates questions about whether you are faithfully advancing the interests of the University or, instead, pursuing your own apparent animus towards the administration,” the letter said. “In short, your relationships with personnel across campus, and your relationship with the University is broken. These problems have only escalated since the final months of your tenure as General Counsel.”
Baker argued that the contents of the letter placed Wilkins in a false light before the public, but Hovious counters that a redacted version of the termination letter, obtained by the Daily News through an open records request, indicates that WKU took steps to protect Wilkins' privacy and the reasons for her termination from public view.
The letter was brought to Wilkins by WKU's provost, and Hovious argues that the provost, as a fellow WKU employee, cannot be considered a third party to whom allegedly defamatory material was published.
The fraud claim brought against Caboni is based on Wilkins' allegation that the president made certain representations to her about a potential buyout of her contract, which the board of regents ultimately did not approve.
Hovious argues that Wilkins understood the president lacked the authority to bind the university to a buyout and that any modification or buyout of her contract was subject to the approval of the regents.
Wilkins' claim of intentional infliction of emotional distress also falls short, Hovious argues, because her separation from employment and the termination letter delivered to her do not, under state law, rise to the level of "outrageous and egregious conduct" necessary to prove her claim.