As a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter hovered overhead and then landed Friday morning on Western Kentucky University’s Intramural Fields, a group of 11 Army ROTC cadets loaded up for a flight to Fort Knox for training this weekend.
For Janice Kampsen, one of the cadets chosen for the flight, it was yet another new experience she’s had through the university’s ROTC program.
“I think it strengthens my confidence, my leadership skills,” Kampsen said. “You’re forced to work with people you don’t know. So you’re able to adapt quickly.”
Fellow cadet Shelby Howell agreed. “I think it’s developed my communication skills,” she said.
Students were chosen for the flight by their instructors, who considered each cadet’s academic performance, program participation and strength of character. A total of 75 cadets from WKU will be participating in exercises at Fort Knox.
For Lt. Col. Morgan Greene, a military science professor and department head who saw the students off, the flight was also a reward and incentive.
Some of the cadets had already committed to years of military service after graduation, and for those still on the fence, the flight was meant as a taste of what to expect. Cadets have the option to choose whether they want to immediately begin active duty or go into the U.S. Army Reserve after graduation.
“They have lots of options and flexibility,” Greene said.
