As a decade of declines in state higher education spending nears an end, Western Kentucky University’s Faculty Senate approved a resolution Thursday demanding that WKU’s athletics division shoulder a greater share of budget cuts being made on the Hill.
“We are no longer cutting fat. We are removing vital organs,” said art history professor Guy Jordan, who chairs the Faculty Senate’s Budget and Finance Committee, which drafted the resolution.
Introducing his committee’s resolution, Jordan pointed to more than $20 million he said WKU has lost in state funding over the past decade. He put the exact number at $20,126,000.
“This is a staggering amount of money,” he said.
With those funds, Jordan argued, WKU could offer more scholarships, keep tuition rates low and avoid cuts to academic programs, faculty and libraries. Additionally, Jordan said, the cuts have been made despite Kentucky’s “robust” economic growth in recent years.
“In other words, WKU didn’t get to share in the wealth or reap the benefits that this economic activity created, even though public higher education – with WKU leading the way in our region – has long been a lynchpin of economic growth and quality of life in Kentucky,” he said.
For years, WKU has been caught in a “vicious cycle,” Jordan said. State funding is cut. Students then bear the brunt of those cuts through higher tuition and fees. As a result, fewer students can afford to attend WKU, and “this feeds a decline in enrollment that triggers additional academic shortfalls.”
As a result, “cuts to athletics have to be on the table,” Jordan said.
Overall, he sought to marry cuts to libraries, faculty and academic programs to cuts to athletic programs.
“Cuts to higher education means cuts to athletics. That means football. That means basketball. That means volleyball,” he said. “All of these things are things that we cherish … all of these things are at risk because of these cuts.”
As part of a package of $8.6 million in budget cuts WKU’s Board of Regents approved in June, the university’s five academic colleges are implementing cuts totaling $3,409,300.
The resolution submitted to the Faculty Senate on Thursday calls for that amount in the next fiscal year “that would otherwise be used to subsidize the Athletics Department to instead fund and effectively rescind scheduled cuts to Academics.”
In response to a request for comment, WKU spokesman Bob Skipper provided a statement from Provost Cheryl Stevens and Executive Vice President for Strategy, Operations and Finance Susan Howarth.
“We appreciate the Faculty Senate’s recommendation. We will continue to follow the budget process that was established a year and a half ago with input from dozens of individuals, including faculty, and will share the resolution with those budget groups. The total college experience at WKU is critical to the university’s recruitment and retention efforts, and athletics are an important part of that work,” the statement said.
The Faculty Senate resolution was accompanied by an eight-page report examining WKU’s spending on athletics. It notes that while the university’s academics colleges are currently cutting $3.4 million, WKU’s Athletics Department is cutting $365,915. It also weighs the athletics cuts against those being made in the Potter College of Arts and Letters.
Both units’ budgets hover at about $22 million.
“Where Athletics is required to cut $365,915 from their budget in advance of the 2020-2021 fiscal year, a 1.60 percent cut, Potter College is required to cut $1,253,585, a cut of 5.57 percent. This cut is 3.48 times more than the cuts asked of Athletics,” the report said.
The report also said WKU’s athletics division is also substantially subsidized by the broader university.
While WKU Athletics is projected to generate $8,819,000 in revenue during the current fiscal year, it’s budgeted to spend $22,849,877 – translating to a shortfall of $14,030,877 in the current budget year – and that the gap is bridged with student fees and funding from WKU’s operating budget.
The Faculty Senate did not unanimously approve the resolution Thursday, and some faculty offered opposing views.
Among them was Stacey Forsythe, a professor of sport management.
“If you look at the actual budget for WKU Athletics, it’s actually one of the lowest in the conference,” she said, describing it as a successful program in spite of that.
“I absolutely 100 percent agree that academics are at the forefront of our mission as a university, but I also believe that student life is a big part of the university as well and we would not have a fraction of the students that we have if not for Division I athletics at this university ... ,” Forsythe said. “It’s not blowing money.”
In other business, WKU’s Faculty Senate approved a separate resolution seeking more transparency in how instructors are targeted for non-renewal of their annual employment contracts. Such employees must be informed by Dec. 15 if that decision has been made.
The resolution referred to at least five faculty in the Ogden College of Science and Engineering who have received such notices. It notes that “not all five faculty were informed of the decision in a face-to-face meeting with their supervisor or their dean, but read about it in an email.”
Tonja Miick, a mathematics instructor, is among them and told the Faculty Senate that she was notified of the decision in an email.
“I was devastated,” she said, reading from prepared remarks. “Working at WKU as an instructor is my dream job. I came here as an undergraduate student in 2003 and never wanted to leave. I’ve always wanted to teach math, and what could be better than teaching math at WKU?”
Miick said she has never viewed her job as “temporary” and is dedicated to it, adding that it was made clear to her that “this decision had nothing to do with dissatisfaction of my performance. It was solely because cuts had to be made.”
Miick also pushed back on the notion that her classes weren’t in-demand by students.
“I know that WKU does need more math instructors. The idea that I lost my job because enrollment in our classes has declined too much is a fallacy. ...
“I personally believe that instructors are the backbone of this institution, providing the foundation that is needed for students to succeed as they move up,” Miick said. “This institution is still a school and we are the business of educating, so it’s hard see how cutting educators is making that right, especially when we educators being cut teach the most students for the least amount of money.”
Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @BGDN_edbeat or visit bgdailynews.com.
