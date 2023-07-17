Western Kentucky University is seeking community volunteers to help around 5,000 students move into residence halls this upcoming semester.
Marketing Coordinator Kirsten Hooks says while many on-campus organizations lend their time, there is still a great need.
“We have around 180 (volunteers) right now, which sounds like a large number, but that’s spread out over an entire week,” Hooks said.
Hooks said organizations and businesses beyond campus can impact students in ways on-campus groups can’t.
“Some of the things (students) share is it’s so exciting to have the community come in and show them love,” she said. “It’s a message that WKU is a great community, and so is Bowling Green.”
Living Learning Communities, found in several residence halls, place students in rooms near similar majors or identities. They include business, agriculture, LGBTQ+ and ROTC students, to name a few.
Hooks said the LLCs in Regents Hall, Normal Hall and the Freshman Village could be great opportunities to connect with specific students.
“We will be intentional about placing (volunteers) near a building where they may interact with certain types of students,” Hooks said.
Churches, counseling centers and resource centers regularly make up the off-campus volunteer force, but any business or group is welcome.
WKU's greatest need for volunteers falls when all halls begin taking students the weekend before the semester. Hooks also said upperclassmen typically receive fewer volunteers than new students and underclassmen.
“Really, any time that people can serve, we’re going to be really grateful, and you’ll get a cool red towel for serving this year,” Hooks said.
Hunter Sewell, a 2018 WKU graduate and college pastor at Living Hope Baptist Church, said the church has volunteered each year for nearly a decade.
“It’s a great chance for us to meet students and help them feel welcomed at WKU,” Sewell said. “At the same time, we’re hoping to connect some of them with a church they can call home.”
Sewell acknowledged that not every student may be looking for a Christian church or even a religious connection, but it’s still a chance to make them feel welcome and accepted.
“Whether they’re looking for a Christian community or fresh start or whatever it may be, (move-in) is a chance for us to connect with them and hopefully help them find their place here in Bowling Green,” Sewell said.