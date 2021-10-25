WKU showcases adaptive athletics offerings

Western Kentucky University student Drew Brumfield got a fresh perspective on a classic sport Sunday as he participated in an adaptive athletics showcase at the campus’ Preston Center.
Students and members of the broader community were invited to play several parasports – including wheelchair basketball and tennis, goalball and to try out a handcycle.
“It’s a lot more upper body strength,” Brumfield, a senior from Louisville, said of the experience.
The showcase aimed to promote WKU’s new adaptive athletics program, which was years in the making and the only such collegiate program in the state.
Nationwide, there are less than 30 such programs, organizers said.
The program’s organizers hope the addition will put WKU on the map for people with disabilities and expand opportunities for its current students with disabilities.
Madison Duncan, a senior from Bowling Green who uses a wheelchair, said she hoped the showcase would offer “a new perspective on the world of sports.”
Cameron Levis of the city of Bowling Green’s Parks and Recreation Department worked with Duncan to help make the program a reality.
“WKU is in many ways the heartbeat of our community,” Levis said.
If a university expands opportunities for those who’ve previously been excluded, like the disabled, “I think it’s more enticing for them to attend that university,” he said.
