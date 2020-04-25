The uncertainty unleashed by the coronavirus has spurred Kentucky’s public universities to tighten their belts by announcing employee furloughs and layoffs, but Western Kentucky University President Timothy Caboni said last week that WKU’s current-year budget is stable, with expenses and revenues tracking as expected.
“We’re in a good place in terms of this year’s budget,” Caboni told the Daily News in an interview Thursday discussing the university’s financial health and fall 2020 reopening plans.
Led by four committees that will look at the implications for academics, athletics, campus operations and student experience, Caboni said these groups will play an “instrumental” role in how and when the university reconvenes for in-person classes.
Each group will “think through the range of options available” and put together contingency plans, Caboni said. Ultimately, a university task force is planning to draft recommendations by mid-May on what a campus reopening might look like. By early June, the university should have a “roadmap” to achieve that goal, Caboni said.
Regardless, it will not be business as usual on the Hill this fall.
“The goal is, and the hope is, that we are teaching in person in the fall semester,” he said. “What we know, though, is that this fall cannot look like last fall, given the pandemic.”
The undertaking at WKU comes as colleges and universities, both nationwide and in Kentucky, brace for the coming blow to their fall 2020 revenue streams.
On Thursday, the University of Kentucky announced plans to furlough 1,700 employees – including 1,500 in health care – to plug revenue shortfalls triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. Employee layoffs are also likely, although it wasn’t clear how many are planned. UK has also slashed retirement contributions to employees, adopted a hiring freeze and will forego merit pay raises.
Earlier in the week, UK President Eli Capilouto announced a projected shortfall topping $70 million for the university’s next fiscal year budget, which begins July 1. The shortfall only applies to the university and not UK HealthCare, which has also been hard hit by the suspension or delay of elective hospital procedures, the Herald-Leader reported.
Similarly, the University of Louisville’s athletics department laid off more than 30 employees and announced that 45 others will be furloughed, according to media reports. Other employees, including head coaches, are taking pay reductions.
Hoping to offer Kentucky’s public colleges and universities “flexibility,” the state’s Council on Postsecondary Education voted Friday to waive a cap on tuition next year for in-state undergraduate students.
“The decision provides universities, along with the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, maximum flexibility to respond to student needs and shore up institutional programs as the crisis creates economic upheaval across the globe,” a CPE news release announcing the change said.
Asked if WKU is also considering furloughs and layoffs, Caboni reiterated the university’s current year budget is in “very good shape.” The university will see some cost savings because the campus hasn’t been operating in a normal fashion, he said.
“People aren’t traveling. Expenditures are down, and so all of those will help us manage through any declines in revenues we might have for next fall,” he said.
When asked if the university is considering across-the-board spending cuts, Caboni said that wouldn’t be the case even if the university ultimately had to make budget reductions down the line.
“We wouldn’t do any across-the-board reductions,” he said. “That’s the old way WKU used to work.”
If cuts were made, Caboni said, “they would be variable across units.” He referenced “reduction targets” given to academic deans and university division heads to manage through last year.
More details about a budget plan currently under development could be shared as an information item during the WKU Board of Regents meeting next month, Caboni said.
In an email, SKYCTC President Phillip Neal said the financial costs of the COVID-19 pandemic at his institution are still being determined.
“Many factors affect the operating budget, but we combine strong planning, conservative fiscal management, and collaborative shared vision to make responsible adjustments to provide quality instruction and service,” he wrote in a statement.
Similar to WKU, SKYCTC is also using teams of campus leaders to work on plans for reopening the college during the fall while following public health guidelines.
“As we have for years, SKYCTC is committed to providing safe learning and work environments, while providing the training needed for high-wage, high-demand careers in South Central Kentucky. We fully intend to be a major contributor to propelling our economy forward and return South Central Kentucky to prosperity,” he wrote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.