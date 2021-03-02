A Western Kentucky University student was arrested Monday after a rape was reported at the Sigma Nu fraternity house.
Benjamin Massingille, 21, of Tompkinsville, was arrested by the WKU Police Department on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
According to an arrest citation, officers were dispatched around 6 a.m. Saturday to TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital regarding a sexual assault victim there.
The woman told police she was at a party at the Sigma Nu house and went into a bedroom with a man named Ben.
"The victim did not know Ben's last name at the time and only knew that he lived at the Sigma Nu house," the citation said.
The woman stated that she was in the room with Massingille around 2 a.m. Saturday when a verbal argument occurred between them.
"Victim stated she became scared and started texting her friend to come pick her up due to Massingille being intoxicated and enraged," WKUPD Officer Ben Miciotto wrote in the arrest citation.
During the argument, Massingille is accused of forcefully pushing the woman onto the bed, taking off his pants and forcing her to perform a sexual act.
The woman attempted to push Massingille off her but could not due to his size, the citation said.
Massingille is then accused of having forcible sex, causing injuries, the citation said.
At some point, a friend of the woman arrived at the house and began banging on the door to the room, but Massingille said they were busy, the citation said.
The friend could reportedly hear the woman screaming inside the room.
"With the help of other unidentified males attending the party they were able to gain entry into the room," Miciotto said in the citation.
When they made entry, the woman was found partially undressed, crying and in distress, and she said to her friend that Massingille would not let her go and raped her, the citation said.
One of the men who had helped gain entry into the room yelled at Massingille to let the woman go.
Massingille was booked Monday into Warren County Regional Jail and arraigned in Warren District Court.
Online jail records show that Massingille was released late Monday morning on a $25,000 cash bond. He is due to return to court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.
