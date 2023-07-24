According to BGPD, officers responded to an assault in progress at the apartments located at 1799 Russellville Road shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday night.
The department said officers located Ayanna Morgan, 21, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Per BGPD, Morgan was taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to a Nashville trauma center where she died early Monday.
The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a homicide after a Western Kentucky University student was shot at Muse Bowling Green, the department said Monday morning.
According to BGPD, officers responded to an assault shooting at the apartments located at 1799 Russellville Road shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday night.
According to the police narrative, officers encountered a male identified as Matthew Reynolds administering aid to WKU student Ayanna Morgan, 21, who was suffering from a gunshot wound and stating that she couldn't breathe.
The narrative states that a gunshot wound was observed on Morgan's left collarbone, an exit wound under her left breast and another wound on her left leg. Officers rendered aid to Morgan until EMS arrived.
Per BGPD, Morgan was then taken to The Medical Center at Bowling Green before being airlifted to a Nashville trauma center, where she died early Monday.
"This morning, we lost a valuable member of the WKU family," the university said in a statement. "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with her family, loved ones and friends. The death of any student in our community is painful and distressing. In the wake of this tragedy, we encourage individuals in need of counseling to contact our counseling center at 270-745-3159."
According to the police narrative, Reynolds and his girlfriend Payton Cardwell were delivering food for DoorDash. The pair pulled into the apartment complex off of Russellville Road and drove towards the back of Muse.
They told officers they saw a Hispanic male come from around the corner of the complex, doing a "gun" motion with his hand.
Reynolds advised that a navy blue Jeep Patriot sped through the parking lot and almost struck him. He told officers that from what he could tell, the driver was a Black female with glasses. Both Reynolds and Cardwell stated they did not see anyone else in the vehicle.
According to the narrative, Reynolds stated that he began to go through the parking lot slowly and was flagged down by an unknown male, who told Reynolds that he thought something was wrong.
Reynolds told police that this was when he observed Morgan laying on the ground, covered in blood, and observed that she had been shot. He said he did not hear any gunshots in the area when he arrived at Muse, and told officers that it must have happened just before he arrived.
"We believe the the victim was involved in a brief struggle prior to being shot," BGPD wrote in a statement.
BGPD said that advanced crime scene processors and detectives were called to the scene. Per the department, detectives are working to locate surveillance footage and speak with residents to determine a suspect.