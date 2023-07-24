One dead, BGPD investigating homicide at Muse apartments

According to BGPD, officers responded to an assault in progress at the apartments located at 1799 Russellville Road shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday night.

The department said officers located Ayanna Morgan, 21, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Per BGPD, Morgan was taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to a Nashville trauma center where she died early Monday.

 Photo via BGPD

The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a homicide after a Western Kentucky University student was shot at Muse Bowling Green, the department said Monday morning.

