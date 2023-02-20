Western Kentucky University’s Student Government Association Judicial Council voted 7-0 on Friday evening to not censure Student Body President Cole Bornefeld.
Speaker of the Senate Yulia “Julie” Mischuk called for the meeting after an SGA senator sent her screenshots showing that Bornefeld had “liked” posts on his private Instagram account that Mischuk argued were transphobic.
“Public displays of transphobia should not be tolerated in this organization,” Mischuk said during her argument. “That’s why I’m advocating for censure.”
Mischuk showed one of the posts to councilmembers; a Valentine’s Day rhyme posted by Turning Point USA, a conservative nonprofit.
The post in question reads, “roses are red, violets are blue, women don’t have penises.”
“This rhetoric denies the existence of trans people,” Mishchuk said. “It’s reprehensible to be publicly endorsed by the SGA president through liking these posts that are very visible for everyone to see.”
Bornefeld responded to Mischuk, asking “on what grounds does Speaker Mischuk have to dictate what I can like, share, or comment in my personal capacity?”
“Like I mentioned, I have worked to keep politics out of this organization. I do not discuss politics in my official SGA capacity, nor do I try to practice it in my role,” Bornefeld said.
According to a letter sent to the Judicial Counsel by WKU’s Queer Student Union, the organization has removed WKU SGA from its list of safe spaces for its members.
“We feel as though Bornefeld’s actions are not representative of SGA nor of the environment that WKU upholds,” the letter reads. “It is hypocritical that Bornefeld endorses motions to support our organization and our students while actively denying the existence of transgender individuals.”
Following the unanimous vote against censure, Bornefeld released a statement on WKU SGA’s Instagram.
“Even though this trial was about me, on a larger scale it was an attack on our constitutional right to the freedom of speech,” his statement reads. “Attempting to censure anyone over their political beliefs is not who we are as an SGA, Western Kentucky University, or Americans.”
Bornefeld transferred to WKU from Volunteer State Community College during his junior year. He was elected student body president in spring of 2022 and also serves as student regent.