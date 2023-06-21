ATF, the Bowling Green Fire Department, Western Kentucky University Police and other emergency officials investigate the grounds around Cherry Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, after evacuating students, faculty and staff from Cherry Hall, Van Meter Hall, The Commons, Gordon Wilson, College High Hall, Faculty House, and Potter Hall due to the threat of a potentially explosive device found near Cherry Hall. All classes on campus were suspended until 1:50 p.m. as WKU Police, Bowling Green Fire Department, ATF and other emergency officials investigate and clear the top of the hill. ATF determined the material found was construction related and poses no threat to campus. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
A Western Kentucky University student who was accused of sending a bomb threat over social media that targeted an on-campus structure as authorities investigated a suspicious device elsewhere on campus pleaded guilty Tuesday to a criminal charge.
Hailee Reed, 21, of Stanford, pleaded guilty in Warren Circuit Court to a count of second-degree terroristic threatening.
Reed accepted a plea agreement that reduced the charge against her from an initial count of first-degree terroristic threatening, for which she could have received up to 10 years in prison.
The plea agreement Reed reached with prosecutors recommends that she be placed on pretrial diversion for five years, with the case being dismissed if she successfully completes the diversion.
Reed’s attorney, Mark Smith, said in court that the Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office is willing to end the pretrial diversion period early if Reed, a rising senior at WKU, completes her studies.
“Hailee is glad to get this event behind her and move forward with her life,” Smith said after Tuesday’s hearing before Warren Circuit Judge J.B. Hines.
The Western Kentucky University Police Department arrested Reed on Sept. 14.
On that date, campus police and other local authorities were involved with the investigation of what WKUPD termed a “potential explosive device” found behind Cherry Hall near the Faculty House.
All students, faculty and staff were evacuated from those locations and several nearby buildings and classes on campus were suspended while authorities investigated the material, which the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives determined that afternoon was related to ongoing construction at the site and posed no danger.
Within minutes of that determination, though, campus police were investigating an apparent threat on social media platform Yik Yak that had been reported by a WKU professor.
The post stated “next bomb will be in ps2. y’all prepare yourselves,” referring to Parking Structure 2 located between E.A. Diddle Arena and Houchens-Smith Stadium.
WKUPD issued a campuswide alert about the post and officers formed a perimeter around Parking Structure 2, eventually determining the threat was unfounded.
Reed called WKU dispatch early in the afternoon of Sept. 14 and said that she made the post on Yik Yak, according to an arrest citation.
“Reed stated she did post the threat on Yik Yak and meant it as a joke,” WKUPD Sgt. Scott Harmon wrote in the arrest citation. “Reed stated she knew she made a terrible decision and never meant to cause this much trouble.”
Following her arrest, Reed was not allowed on campus until Dec. 6, when the conditions of her bond were modified to allow her to resume attending classes in person.
