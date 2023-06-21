Possible explosive found on WKU campus
Buy Now

ATF, the Bowling Green Fire Department, Western Kentucky University Police and other emergency officials investigate the grounds around Cherry Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, after evacuating students, faculty and staff from Cherry Hall, Van Meter Hall, The Commons, Gordon Wilson, College High Hall, Faculty House, and Potter Hall due to the threat of a potentially explosive device found near Cherry Hall. All classes on campus were suspended until 1:50 p.m. as WKU Police, Bowling Green Fire Department, ATF and other emergency officials investigate and clear the top of the hill. ATF determined the material found was construction related and poses no threat to campus. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)

 Grace Ramey

A Western Kentucky University student who was accused of sending a bomb threat over social media that targeted an on-campus structure as authorities investigated a suspicious device elsewhere on campus pleaded guilty Tuesday to a criminal charge.

– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.

Recommended for you