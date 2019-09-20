Climate activism is sweeping the world next week. Millions of people in more than 150 countries are predicted to step outdoors and demand the end of fossil fuels during the Global Climate Strike.
Western Kentucky University students have joined the movement, organizing their own climate strike from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday by Centennial Mall, an outdoor area between Downing Student Union and Bates-Runner Hall. The strike is open to the public, and all ages are encouraged to attend.
Fred Siewers, WKU professor of geography, will be in attendance. His “energy, climate and carbon” class meets during the scheduled strike time, so he’s encouraging his class to check it out.
“The reason I’m letting them go is that it’s very topical (to the class curriculum). They should see what climate activism looks like,” Siewers said.
As far as Siewers knows, Bowling Green has never hosted a climate strike. The city has hosted energy awareness forums, but nothing similar to the planned strike.
“I’m glad students are stepping up and participating,” Siewers said.
Officially, the global climate strikes occurred Friday, proceeding the UN Climate Summit in New York on Monday and Friday. The strikes were inspired by Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old from Sweden who has quickly become the leading voice in climate activism.
Thunberg and other youth activists met with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Wednesday to present a set of demands, notably including support for a Green New Deal, which would call for rapid decarbonization of the grid and transition to 100 percent renewable energy.
“The goal of the climate strike is to get rid of fossil fuels,” Siewers said. “That’s a tall order. But many would say that’s what needs to happen.”
Centennial Mall is located at 1906 College Heights Blvd.
For participants interested in live tweeting, the designated hashtag is #strikewithus. There is also a Facebook event page, “Global Climate Strike-WKU,” and Instagram account, @climatestrikewku.
