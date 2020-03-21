Starting Monday, Western Kentucky University students will return from a two-week spring break to classes that have been re-imagined with a new distance learning approach – a practice the university said it will follow for the remainder of the spring semester to curb the spread of coronavirus.
For many faculty and instructors at WKU, it’s been a technological moonshot as they explore ways to seamlessly offer instruction and connect with students, many of whom have been asked to leave campus.
“Faculty in many cases have cut their spring break short,” said Marko Dumancic, who directs WKU’s Center for Innovative Teaching and Learning, which has been coordinating the university’s pivot to distance learning.
Initially, WKU extended its spring an additional week, planning to implement distance learning through April 5. That recently changed when WKU canceled in-person classes for the spring 2020 term and asked students living on-campus to sign up for coordinated move-outs scheduled to play out this week.
Faculty have been preparing for the transition to distance learning by tuning into webinars that offer information on resources they can use to connect with students, such as Zoom videoconferencing technology. About 500 faculty members have participated in those webinars, Dumancic said.
Additionally, every WKU course now has a Blackboard website, which can be used for posting assignments and classroom discussions online, WKU Provost Cheryl Stevens said.
“Everything we’re doing is about student success and completion,” Stevens said, adding faculty are also trying to offer students as much flexibility as possible.
Given that students are learning from home, and that the university’s testing center has been closed, faculty have been encouraged to use different methods of assessment, such as using writing assessments or projects, Stevens said.
Across campus, offices have remained open with minimal staff for the limited number of students who depend on campus housing, Stevens said. The university also announced that all spring commencement activities have been postponed.
“There will be a commencement. It will not be in May,” Stevens said. WKU will still confer degrees in May as planned, however.
In the meantime, faculty are continuing to explore ways to work with students. Instructional designers in the Center for Innovative Teaching and Learning help faculty navigate the transition and have been available for one-on-one consultations with faculty and departmentwide consultations, Dumancic said.
Dumancic said faculty are prepared for the pivot to distance as they can be, but the real test will be bringing students along.
“What we’re telling faculty is to use next week to gauge where students are at,” in terms of their personal situation, Dumancic said, adding that faculty have already been reaching out up to this point.
Faculty are willing to work with students, he said.
“The most important thing is that faculty are aware of it and are making plans to meet students wherever they’re at,” Dumancic said.
Another big challenge is adapting hands-on classes to virtual instruction, Dumancic said. Faculty are trying to create versions of coursework that are accessible and equitable for students, he said, even as they navigate disruptions in their own lives due to the virus.
“I’ve just been so impressed with faculty,” Dumancic, citing disruptions like an order for all child care centers in the state to close, effective last Friday. Faculty are “motivated by a desire to see our students succeed.”
