WKU students to put on Western-themed fashion show By SARAH MICHELS sarah.michels@bgdailynews.com Sarah Michels Author email Apr 18, 2023 2 hrs ago

WKU fashion merchandising students work on sewing projects during class. Courtesy of Seth Howard

Put on your cowboy hat, dust off your boots and head on over to the Charleston on Monday, April 24, for a Boots and Buckle Fashion Show.At 7 p.m., Western Kentucky University fashion merchandising students will present a Western-themed fashion show at the downtown venue. The event is free and is expected to last a little over an hour.Last year, WKU's fashion merchandising program livestreamed the show. "We're going to do one in person just to bring the community together," said Isabel Hayden, a student in WKU's Visual Merchandising Promotion class, which is responsible for the event.Hayden said the class of about 15 students has been working on the show since March. Students have divided into committees focused on the stage and props, wardrobe, music, promotion and commentary.Models were chosen from across campus, with a focus on fashion merchandising students. "It's been really cool to see that process come together," she said.Hayden said the event has taught the class about planning and working with other companies, skills they might need in their careers.The students partnered with Buckle for the show because they had a good selection of Western wear, which is a trendy style right now, Hayden said."I feel like it's something that everyone can join in," she added.She expects a few hundred people to attend, and said that attending is a good way to get insight into the fashion merchandising program. – Follow regional reporter Sarah Michels on Twitter @sarah_michels13 or visit bgdailynews.com.

Tags Clothing Fashion Trade Sarah Michels