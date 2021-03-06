Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky... Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky... Green River at Rochester affecting Butler, Ohio and Muhlenberg Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you are affected by these crests take any necessary actions. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps2/index. php?wfo=lmk Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued tonight. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice... The Flood Warning continues for the Green River at Woodbury. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 35.8 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 12.7 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 33.0 feet, Old Ferry River Road in Aberdeen floods. * Impact...At 36.0 feet, Many parts of Woodbury flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 37.0 feet on 02/26/2019. &&