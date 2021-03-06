Western Kentucky University has placed the Sigma Nu fraternity on interim suspension in the wake of a reported sexual assault at the fraternity house and the arrest of a Sigma Nu member.
The suspension was announced Friday by the university and will remain in effect pending an investigation into possible policy violations.
The announcement is the most recent fallout for the fraternity in the wake of the report of a rape Feb. 27 at the fraternity house on Center Street.
Benjamin Massingille, 21, of Tompkinsville, was arrested March 1 on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
Massingille's membership in Sigma Nu has been suspended by the fraternity pending completion of legal proceedings.
Massingille is accused of overpowering a woman in a bedroom at the fraternity house and sexually assaulting her.
An incident report released Friday by the Western Kentucky University Police Department said Massingille and the alleged victim had first met six weeks prior to the Feb. 27 party at the Sigma Nu house and that Massingille had asked her over Snapchat to come to the party.
The woman told police an argument had taken place between her and Massingille just before the incident about how many people she had slept with in the past, the report said.
The woman said she texted a friend for help, and when the friend arrived and banged on the door, Massingille yelled out that they were busy and refused to let the woman out of the room, according to the report.
Some other men at the party were eventually able to make their way into the bedroom and yelled at Massingille to let the woman go, according to the report.
Massingille was not at the Sigma Nu house when police arrived Feb. 27.
Later that morning, the Tompkinsville Police Department contacted WKUPD and reported that they were familiar with Massingille due to one of their officers being friends with him on Snapchat.
Tompkinsville police said they had a location for Massingille in Knoxville, and the WKUPD contacted police in Knoxville about the information, but police there were unable to make contact with him at the location provided, according to the report.
On March 1, WKUPD was notified by Massingille's attorney, Ken Garrett, that he would turn himself in.
Massingille was booked into Warren County Regional Jail and released later that day on a $25,000 cash bond.
The criminal case has been bound over to a grand jury. If convicted as charged, Massingille faces up to 45 years in prison.
