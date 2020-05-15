The news that Western Kentucky University will make another round of deep budget cuts next year has left many faculty feeling burned – but some of their frustrations were eased Friday, when WKU President Timothy Caboni announced that proposed tiered salary reductions have been eliminated from the possible options.
Last week, it was revealed that the university will aim to cut $27 million from its fiscal year 2021 budget, and the initial recommendations included the salary reductions based on employees’ income levels.
During WKU’s Board of Regents meeting Friday – the day after a meeting of WKU’s Faculty Senate that included sharp criticism of the proposed salary reductions – Caboni said the salary reductions will no longer be considered in an effort to cover $2.4 million of the overall total. Instead, campus divisions will decide how to reach that spending reduction target on their own, he said.
No binding action will be taken until regents vote on the fiscal year 2021 budget next month.
Previously, WKU said it expected the largest freshman class in almost 18 years, fueled in part by its new scholarship offerings. That would have helped offset a projected modest decline in overall enrollment and basically flat state funding, but the coronavirus has thrown those expectations into question. As it stands, WKU is still navigating how to reopen campus this fall.
“While the full impact from this crisis is still solidifying for fiscal year 2021, we now must anticipate an additional enrollment decline, along with a projected decline in state appropriations,” the board of regents information item said in part.
On Thursday, during the final Faculty Senate meeting of the spring semester that was conducted via Zoom video conferencing, long-held grievances from faculty were reopened. Many questioned whether WKU was prioritizing athletics over academics in the process of deciding how the spending reductions will be made.
“It does not make sense that we continue to cut academics,” said Margaret Crowder, a geology instructor in WKU’s Ogden College of Science and Engineering.
Journalism professor and program coordinator Mac McKerral argued for a more precise approach when it comes to cutting employees’ salaries, especially those at the lower end of the income ladder. Those employees “do not deserve their pay cut,” he said.
Associate Provost Rob Hale, who attended on behalf of Provost Cheryl Stevens (who was absent because of a family matter), was sympathetic while also insistent that tough choices would be necessary.
“We’re going to have to come up with this money somewhere,” said Hale, an English professor.
Faculty Regent Claus Ernst reminded those tuning in for the meeting that the budget recommendations are just that – recommendations. “It is not set in stone,” he said.
Ernst said he’s suggested more of a “sliding scale” when it comes to the tiered salary cuts.
“I will bring that up at the board meeting,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Yes, as someone who works on campus I have been often frustrated how sports gets most the money while the real reason campus exists (education) gets all the cuts. Well, get ready, because campuses may soon become obsolete. Anyone can take classes online now, get a degree, and the only reason they'd have to go somewhere would be labs, dance, and other parts of education that hands-on-learning is required. All the book learning - no campus needed. So .... make your choices: put money into the reason you exist, or keep putting money into what puts money back into your greedy pockets and watch the house of cards tumble.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.