Both Western Kentucky University and University of Kentucky got 30 out of 36 points on the recent diversity, equity and inclusion report, produced by the Council on Postsecondary Education, resulting in a draw for the highest score among public universities and community colleges in Kentucky.
The Council on Postsecondary Education files diversity, equity and inclusion reports on a yearly basis. All public universities and community colleges are evaluated based on undergraduate and graduate enrollment, underrepresented minority and low-income first- to second-year retention, graduation rate and obtained degrees, completed by both underrepresented minorities and low-income students, as well as workforce diversity.
WKU's 30 score is the highest in its history, according to a university news release.
Another part of the evaluation is narratives submitted by universities and colleges regarding recruitment and enrollment of diverse students, student progress and inclusiveness on campus.
Assistant Provost for Institutional Effectiveness Molly Kerby said WKU will continue implementing the ONE WKU inclusiveness campaign, which provides educational opportunities, training workshops, faculty and staff mentoring programs, as well as setting new equity goals.
The ONE WKU program was launched in 2020.
“The staff in Enrollment and Student Experience, faculty and leadership from across campus have all worked tirelessly to recruit, enroll, retain and graduate students during the health crisis,” Kerby told Bowling Green Daily News via email. “It truly was the collaborative efforts of the entire WKU community that made the difference.”