Responding to the growing global coronavirus outbreak, Western Kentucky University will extend its spring break through to March 22 and then suspend in-person classes in favor of distance learning through April 5.
“To be clear, no cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on or near our campuses. Therefore, the time to take action is now,” WKU President Timothy Caboni said in prepared remarks Wednesday.
Caboni announced the decision during a news conference at WKU’s Augenstein Alumni Center. It came just one day after Berea College said it would end the spring semester early, halting classes and asking students to move out of their dorms by the end of the week.
Despite the extended spring break, Caboni said that residence halls will open as originally scheduled on Sunday, March 15.
“This will allow our faculty time to transition those courses currently taught face-to-face to an alternative delivery method,” Caboni said. “This will be a major undertaking, but necessary as we promote social distancing as a way of mitigating exposure.”
Beginning on Monday and through April 5, Caboni also said on-campus, non-athletic events involving more than 50 people will need to reschedule, cancel or virtualize that event.
“Decisions on athletic events will be made in consultation with the NCAA and Conference USA,” he said.
Also beginning on Monday, “WKU is suspending all but mission-critical, university-funded travel, both international and domestic.” Employees will also be given flexibility to work from home.
Before the announcement at WKU, the Courier Journal in Louisville reported that the University of Louisville and the University of Kentucky will temporarily suspend in-person classes as well.
They join colleges and universities across the country suspending in-person classes, either responding to coronavirus in their area or taking precautionary steps, according to USA Today.
There are currently eight confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kentucky, five of which are in Harrison County north of Lexington, two in Fayette County and one in Jefferson County.
On a global scale, the World Health Organization declared Wednesday that the coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic, generally defined as a disease becoming widespread around the world.
More information on WKU's plan is available at wku.edu/covid19.
