Western Kentucky University will extend a tuition discount it previously reserved for in-state education students to students who reside in one of Kentucky’s bordering states.
WKU’s College of Education and Behavioral Sciences Dean Corinne Murphy announced the news at a meeting of the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative Board on Wednesday. Murphy told the group of regional superintendents that the new initiative should be an additional carrot to draw teachers to Kentucky.
“In recognition that many of our Kentucky school districts live along a border and many of our teachers live in the states on the other side of the border, we are extending our in-state educator discount of $350 per credit hour to those teachers,” Murphy told the group.
The new initiative will open up the college’s graduate-level courses and programs to any education student who resides in one of the states that directly borders Kentucky, allowing them to attend “at that $350-per-credit-hour rate,” Murphy said.
“We look forward to welcoming your teachers who happen to live on the other side of the border but might be interested in taking our programs.”
For WKU’s College of Education and Behavioral Sciences, it’s the latest in a series of discounts it has offered to teachers.
After the success it saw over the summer in slashing the rate for graduate-level education coursework from $415 to $350 per credit hour for Kentucky’s teachers, the college extended the discount for the entire 2020-21 academic year. In August, when the move was announced, Murphy called the new discounted rate one of the lowest in the state.
The discount gives Kentucky educators a greater value while they pursue professional development that could help them work toward a rank change or distinguish themselves as a national board-certified teacher, Murphy said at the time.
The college also recently revamped its master’s degree program, allowing teachers more choice about how they specialize their advanced degree, Murphy said.
“The world is their oyster as to how they build that second half of the master’s degree,” Murphy said, adding that the discount also applies to online graduate courses.
