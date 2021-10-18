With only 30 adaptive sports programs at the collegiate level in the country – and only one in Kentucky – Western Kentucky University is inviting students and the broader community to a showcase of its new program Sunday.
WKU’s Campus Recreation and Wellness Office, in partnership with Bowling Green’s Parks and Recreation Department, will hold an adaptive athletics showcase from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the university’s Preston Health and Activities Center.
For those who attend, it will be an opportunity to try wheelchair basketball and tennis, handcycles and goalball, offering those who participate a fresh perspective.
Bowling Green senior Madison Duncan, who uses a wheelchair, is set to graduate in December, but despite that fact, she’s worked to help bring an adaptive sports program to WKU that will be appreciated long after she’s left the university.
“It’ll put Western on the map as a spot for people with disabilities to come play sports,” Duncan said, adding that it will not only be a recruiting tool for WKU but extend inclusion to students who are already studying at the university.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @NewsByAaron or visit bgdailynews.com.