Western Kentucky University will kick off the start of a new academic year by hosting Topper Fest – an outdoor event on the campus’ South Lawn beginning at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 20.
“We missed so many opportunities in the past 18 months to be with one another,” WKU President Timothy Caboni wrote in a campuswide message announcing the event. “To celebrate our collective efforts and launch the new academic year, I invite all members of our WKU Family to attend Topper Fest next Friday.”
Caboni wrote that the event will feature activities for the entire family, including interactive outdoor games for children, food trucks, entertainment by The Music City Sound and two free drink tickets for WKU faculty and staff. It will conclude with a fireworks display after dark.
“While current guidance from public health officials indicates masks are not typically needed outdoors and the university’s recently announced mask requirement extends only to indoor locations at this time, WKU supports those who choose to also wear masks outdoors,” Caboni wrote of the event.
Asked about what mitigation measure will be in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, WKU spokesman Jace Lux issued the following statement via email.
“Current CDC guidelines indicate that masks are not typically needed at outdoor gatherings, though the university encourages all members of the university community to wear a mask at outdoor events if they choose to do so,” Lux said.
“Topper Fest will not take place in any enclosed areas, so attendees will have plenty of space to maintain a safe distance between themselves and others,” he said.