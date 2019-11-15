The Department of Student Financial Assistance at Western Kentucky University will host a scholarship workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday for high school seniors interested in or planning to attend WKU.
“Scholarships are free money. Hopefully, this workshop will aid them in being able to pay their tuition, housing and different costs to come to school at WKU," said Heather Lashley, manager of counseling and outreach at the Department of Student Financial Assistance. "Students should definitely take advantage of these scholarships.”
Seniors will be able to learn about different scholarship opportunities within WKU and also external scholarships. Participants will also have the opportunity to work on completing WKU scholarship applications and searching for outside scholarships with assistance from a financial aid professional in a computer lab. More information about scholarships at WKU can be found at wku.edu/financialaid/scholarships.
“We will be discussing different opportunities that students can go out into their communities and places and look for outside scholarships as well. Not only will WKU scholarships be mentioned, but we’ll also give some tips on searching for other scholarships available,” Lashley said.
Representatives from the Study Abroad, Study Away Program and the Office of Scholar Development will also be at the workshop.
“In addition to our staff, there will be some Study Abroad folks there to answer questions, so hopefully we’ll be able to give everyone the whole big picture of the scholarships here at WKU and what the opportunities are,” she said.
Senior year of high school encompasses endless deadlines and responsibilities for college-bound students to navigate, and Lashley said she hopes this workshop can ease some of that stress.
“Hopefully with all the information that we’re going to be sharing will alleviate some of those fears of deadlines. We'll be sharing a lot of information so everybody will be up to date and ready to go,” she said.
Students in attendance will also be placed in a drawing for a one-time $500 WKU scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year.
The workshop is free and will be held at Jody Richards Hall, Room 166. For any questions or more information, contact the Student Financial Assistance Office at 270-745-2755 or email scholarships@wku.edu.
