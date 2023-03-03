Western Kentucky University’s Board of Regents affirmed WKU’s admissions and student conduct policies at its quarterly meeting Friday, the latter of which has been revised to include provisions laid out by 2022’s House Bill 290.
“This is a formalization of these policies really as university policy in preparation of our accreditation year coming up,” Ethan Logan, WKU’s vice president of enrollment and student experience, said. WKU will be up for reaffirmation of accreditation in 2025.
HB 290, also known as the Kentucky Campus Due Process Protection Act, provides students accused of violations that could lead to suspension or expulsion with greater means of protection. It was signed into law by Gov. Andy Beshear last April.
Logan said HB 290 provoked what he calls an “extension of due process” to certain situations of conduct that would result in suspension, expulsion or removal from housing.
The act affords students the presumption of innocence “until the institution has established every element of the alleged violation” and grants students access to any administrative file containing evidence, information items or documents relating to the case, including the ability to make copies of said included items.
Additionally, the act states an institution is required to keep such a file permanently if the case ends with the student being expelled, up to three years after a student’s graduation or last attendance date or three years after a student meets all required sanctions.
The act affords students the right to be “present and participate meaningfully” at any disciplinary hearing, including the ability to make opening and closing statements, present evidence and “cross-examine any testimony personally or through counsel.”
Beginning Nov. 1 of this year and repeating every subsequent five years, institutions named by the act – UofL, UK, WKU, EKU, NKU, KSU, Morehead and Murray State – are to “electronically publish a report on student discipline to a prominent location on the institution's web site.”
According to the act, these reports are to include the total number of disciplinary proceedings, along with the percentage of proceedings that resulted in: a dismissal of the complaint, a negotiated resolution, a hearing, a dismissal of the complaint by the institution after a hearing, the suspension or expulsion of a student, termination of a student's residence in campus housing and any form of appeal.
The meeting was capped by a closed session for discussion of proposed or pending litigation against or on behalf of the university.