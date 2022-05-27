The U.S. Department of Education awarded Western Kentucky University’s Upward Bound, a program that seeks to improve the rate at which students complete high school and enroll in postsecondary institutions, a five-year grant totaling $2.1 million.
“This allows us to keep serving who we serve, which is first-generation students and students from low income areas,” said Cameron Carr-Calvert, director of WKU Upward Bound. “Especially when the challenges these students face – with the pandemic and the learning loss that comes with that – are greater than they’ve ever been.”
The 12-month program assists students with high school course and college selection, ACT prep, college and career information and assistance applying for financial aid.
Upward Bound is one of six TRIO programs at WKU, which are a group of federally funded college opportunity programs for students with disadvantaged backgrounds.
The program serves 86 students from Allen County-Scottsville, Butler County, Edmonson County, Hart County, Logan County and Russellville high schools.
Carr-Calvert said students from the program see increased postsecondary enrollment rates. Upward Bound’s metrics of success include keeping a grade-point average above 2.5, graduating high school and enrolling in postsecondary education.
“We want students to enroll in college and be successful when they get there,” Carr-Calvert said. The program also tracks six-year college graduation rates.
Carr-Calvert said the program has led to countless personal success stories for its students, as well as offering cultural opportunities they otherwise may not get.
The program has been receiving federal grants since 1983 and has served more than 3,000 students during its four decades of operation.
Upward Bound holds recruitment events at the six schools it serves, asking teachers and parents for student nominations to fill out the program’s roster.