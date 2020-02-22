Bowling Green City Commissioner Sue Parrigin's lawsuit against her former employer, Western Kentucky University, is set to go to trial in April, but WKU's legal team has sought a ruling in its favor ahead of the trial date.
Parrigin has alleged in her lawsuit, filed shortly after she left WKU in 2017, that the university created a hostile work environment in which she faced age and sex discrimination, experienced breach of contract when a promised pay increase did not materialize and worked under conditions so intolerable that she felt compelled to resign.
Parrigin was employed in WKU's Division of Extended Learning and Outreach.
The commissioner also claims the university retaliated against her after she filed a discrimination complaint with WKU's Equal Employment Opportunity office in 2012 and passed her over for consideration for a position that went to Derek Olive, director of continuing and professional development.
In addition to WKU and Olive, the lawsuit pending in Warren Circuit Court names as defendants Beth Laves, associate vice president of the Division of Extended Learning and Outreach; Julie Uranis, director of Distance Learning; and Joshua Hayes, director of WKU's Office of Equal Opportunity.
Though the case is set for trial April 28, WKU and the employees named as defendants filed a motion for summary judgment in December, arguing that Parrigin has failed to establish that the workplace conditions she experienced were due to age and sex discrimination and that the case should be dismissed.
"This case boils down to (Parrigin's) belief that unlawful discrimination is the only explanation for the difficulties she experienced in the workplace," attorney Ena Demir said in her motion on behalf of the university. "Because WKU, its employees and its affiliates had no good reason to treat her poorly, plaintiff supposes, they must have been discriminating against her because she was a woman over 40 ... plaintiff must bring forth more than mere supposition to stave off summary judgment."
Demir argues that the position in the university that went to Olive was created for him in order to keep him employed at the Division of Extended Learning and Outreach in light of budgetary constraints that led to the elimination of his prior position.
Parrigin has alleged age discrimination, arguing that the university gave the younger Olive this newly created position with many responsibilities Parrigin previously had while Parrigin, who was qualified for the job, was never considered.
"The administration at WKU made sure to insulate itself from any appearance of discrimination by not allowing Parrigin to apply," Parrigin's attorney, Chris Davenport, said in his response, filed Tuesday. "The defendants claim that creating a position to retain a qualified employee is a legitimate non-discriminatory justification for personnel action; however, the defendants fail to recognize that the creation of a position is a way to further segregate individuals who are members of protected classes, while attempting to avoid any appearance of impropriety."
In a hearing Wednesday before Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson, Demir maintained that transferring Parrigin to another position within WKU and creating a new position for Olive, who would have supervisory authority over Parrigin, was undertaken due to Olive performing well in his professional dealings with Aramark, WKU's food service vendor.
Demir had noted in her motion that a consultant in 2012 had recommended a restructuring of the Division of Extended Learning and Outreach, and Laves responded by recommending Parrigin's position be reclassified so that she would be separated from Aramark.
"There was no sinister motive on Beth Laves' part or WKU's part to eliminate Sue's position," Demir said in Wednesday's hearing.
In this new position, Laves originally recommended a salary of around $40,000 for Parrigin, down from the approximately $60,000 she had been receiving.
Parrigin filed the EEO complaint following that recommendation, after which WKU agreed not to reduce her salary.
Davenport characterizes that in court filings as the "culmination of systemic and intentional discrimination and harassment" in the service of segregating Parrigin from her more lucrative previous position within the university.
The breach of contract claim stems from a promotion Parrigin earned in 2010, which came with two raises that were to total $18,000.
Parrigin earned the first $10,000 raise, but was not awarded that remaining $8,000, even after two positive performance evaluations in a one-year period.
Davenport argues that the letter to Parrigin offering her a new position that outlined the terms of employment and promised increased compensation has all the elements of a contract.
Demir disagrees, arguing that the letter itself does not constitute a contract, and the $8,000 raise was contingent on Parrigin meeting certain performance objectives.
The claims of sex discrimination focus partly on Olive's appointment to his new position and partly on what Davenport has claimed in court documents was continued harassment of Parrigin in the workplace by men "who would intentionally try to intimidate her and address contractual issues with her that were outside of her control."
"I guess I would summarize it as (Parrigin) was not part of the 'male club,' " Davenport said at Wednesday's hearing.
The men at the center of these allegations – Tim Colley, John Osborne and Gary Meszaros – are not named as defendants in the lawsuit. Colley was an Aramark employee on WKU's campus. while Osborne negotiated contracts with Aramark and Meszaros worked as a liaison between WKU and Aramark.
In a deposition, Parrigin testified that she felt they saw her as a "weak link" that they could harass due to her being an older female, but she could not provide specific instances of sexist remarks the men made.
"Put simply, (Parrigin's) claim of gender-based harassment is based upon nothing more than her subjective belief that the difficulties she experienced with her male colleagues must have been motivated by her gender," Demir said in the motion for summary judgment.
