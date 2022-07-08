Western Kentucky University’s Board of Regents will feature two new faces after Gov. Andy Beshear appointed a pair of members.
Melissa Dennison and Gary Broady will replace Jason McKinney and Julie Hinson, respectively. The new regents are WKU graduates.
Dennison is a pediatrician practicing in Glasgow. She graduated from WKU in 1980 and attended medical school at the University of Louisville. She has been on the board before and has served in both the WKU Alumni Association and the College Heights Foundation.
“I’m thrilled to be given the opportunity to serve on the WKU Board of Regents,” Dennison said in a release. “Higher education will face numerous challenges in the future, but I remain optimistic that the leadership at WKU is focused on what is best for our students. I look forward to the work ahead.”
One of these challenges is keeping higher education affordable, a priority for Dennison.
“I think the main challenge the board has is making higher education more affordable and more relevant for our current workforce needs,” Dennison said. “Bowling Green and the surrounding area is in the midst of a tremendous time of growth. We need to make sure we are preparing the future leaders and workers of this community to benefit from and advance that growth.”
Broady is executive director of the Bluegrass Community Bankers Association and chair of the Franklin Bank and Trust Co. Board of Directors. He completed undergraduate studies at WKU in 1977 and earned his graduate degree on the Hill in 1984. He retired from his post as CEO of Franklin Bank and Trust Co. in 2020 after 38 years of service.
“I hope my finance and accounting background will help in the budgeting process,” Broady said.
Broady has been president of the WKU Alumni Association Board, chair of the Gordon Ford College of Business Executive Advisory Council and has served on the board of the Hilltopper Athletic Foundation.
“I have always had a strong affinity for WKU,” Broady said in the release. “My wife and I are graduates and have been very involved in the university community. I am humbled and honored to be given the opportunity to serve WKU in this capacity.”
WKU President Timothy Caboni welcomed the duo to the board.
“Melissa and Gary have faithfully served their alma mater in different capacities through the years,” Caboni said in a release. “I know as regents they will continue to advance our institution and create more opportunities for our students.”
Hinson said she will continue to remain active at WKU now that her time as a board member has ended.
“Being appointed to the Board of Regents gave me the chance to meet and work with phenomenal faculty and staff members during the last six years,” Hinson said. “As the chair of the Student Affairs Committee, I was introduced to and got to know many of the students at the university. I plan to still be involved on campus to continue learning what was started during my time as a regent.”
Eight of the board’s 11 members are appointed by the governor.
It will meet Aug. 11-12 for its annual retreat and third quarterly meeting.