Western Kentucky University is starting a national search this week for its next provost and vice president of academic affairs, WKU President Timothy Caboni said in a campuswide message Monday.
The search for WKU’s next top academic officer won’t include a search firm, university spokesman Bob Skipper told the Daily News. It will by staffed and supported internally and led by WKU College of Health and Human Services Dean Tania Basta and Executive Vice President Susan Howarth.
“Given the other searches proceeding across the nation, we are confident in our ability to attract a strong applicant pool. We appreciate the continued leadership and diligence of Provost Cheryl Stevens, ensuring WKU continues to make progress toward the goals outlined in our strategic plan,” Caboni wrote in his message.
Acting Provost Stevens accepted the job in April 2019 after then-Provost Terry Ballman resigned under faculty pressure, including a campaign that ended in a decisive no-confidence vote from WKU’s Faculty Senate targeting Caboni’s first major hire as president.
Ballman had been in the role for less than a year and was ultimately ousted from the position after controversy stemming from the sudden resignation of Potter College of Arts and Letters Dean Larry Snyder, who has since been reinstated.
Ballman has since parted ways with WKU.
Stevens is more than a year into an expected two-year stint as acting provost.
She moved up from her previous role as dean of the Ogden College of Science and Engineering.
Asked if Stevens will be eligible for the permanent provost position, Skipper said the search is open to both internal and external candidates.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @BGDN_edbeat or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.