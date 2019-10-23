Police arrested a Bowling Green woman Tuesday in connection with a shooting last week on Vine Street.
Sherita Jones, 27, was booked Tuesday afternoon into Warren County Regional Jail on charges of first-degree assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and falsely reporting an incident.
According to the Bowling Green Police Department, Jones reportedly shot Chelton Lindsey from inside her vehicle Friday in the 1200 block of Vine Street during an argument about a necklace.
During the investigation, police located Jones’ vehicle and impounded it.
Jones later reported her vehicle stolen before admitting that she knew police had impounded the vehicle, according to BGPD.
Jones was jailed under a $25,000 cash bond.
