A woman accused of seriously injuring a teenager in a hit-and-run crash last year received a new trial date.
Alexis Ogles, 29, of Alvaton, appeared Wednesday in Warren Circuit Court for her criminal case, which sees her facing charges of first-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence and failure to render aid/leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury.
Ogles is accused of being behind the wheel of a vehicle that hit Jada Rigsby on June 8, 2018, as she was walking on Industrial Drive.
Jada, who was 15 at the time of the incident, was found unconscious on the side of the road, more than an hour after being reported missing.
On Wednesday, Ogles' jury trial, which had been set for Sept. 24 was continued to Dec. 18.
In addition to the criminal case, Ogles is facing a civil suit filed against her by Jada Rigsby's parents.
Ogles is accused of negligence in the lawsuit, which also names Jimmy John's and the Russellville Road location of the sandwich chain as defendants.
Ogles is alleged to have been making a delivery run for the sandwich shop at the time of the crash, though attorneys for the company have denied wrongdoing.
Jada was treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center for injuries that included a fractured skull, multiple brain bleeds and multiple bone fractures.
Police were able to recover surveillance video footage from the area that showed the hit-and-run, and officers were directed to Ogles after receiving a tip from one of her co-workers who reported seeing her damaged vehicle and hearing her claim that she hit a mailbox on Industrial Drive.
“They were advised by her that she was going to go to Michigan and get the vehicle fixed, and she actually asked a few of the employees if they knew how to pull out the dents on the vehicle,” Bowling Green Police Department Detective Eric Stroud said during a preliminary hearing last year in Warren District Court.
City police arrested Ogles after making contact with her.
Stroud testified last year that Ogles told police she was looking down at her phone when Jada was struck and she drove away from the scene in a panic.
Police obtained a search warrant for her vehicle and found blood spattered on it and hair fibers in the fractures of the windshield, court records show.
Ogles is in Warren County Regional Jail under a $50,000 cash bond.
