Weather Alert

...COMPLEX STORM SYSTEM WEDNESDAY WITH HEAVY RAIN POSSIBLE... LOW PRESSURE MOVING FROM EAST TEXAS TO NORTHEAST KENTUCKY WEDNESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY NIGHT WILL BRING WIDESPREAD PRECIPITATION TO THE REGION. IN THE EARLY MORNING HOURS A RAIN/SNOW MIX WILL BE POSSIBLE IN SOUTHERN INDIANA AND NORTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY. THE PRECIPITATION SHOULD BE LIGHT AND GROUND TEMPERATURES ABOVE FREEZING, SO LITTLE IF ANY IMPACT IS EXPECTED. ANY MIX THAT DOES FALL WILL TRANSITION TO ALL RAIN BY MID MORNING. LIGHT TO MODERATE RAIN WILL THEN CONTINUE INTO THE AFTERNOON. AS THE LOW APPROACHES WEDNESDAY EVENING, HEAVY RAIN IS EXPECTED. AREAL FLOODING WILL BE A POSSIBILITY, ESPECIALLY EAST OF INTERSTATE 65 AND SOUTH OF THE OHIO RIVER. SMALLER CREEKS AND RIVERS WILL RISE. A NARROW LINE OF ROBUST SHOWERS WILL CROSS THE REGION DURING THE EVENING HOURS. THIS LINE WILL BRING A BRIEF PERIOD OF ENHANCED RAINFALL RATES AND POSSIBLY SOME GUSTY WINDS. THE RAIN WILL TAPER OFF AFTER MIDNIGHT AS THE SYSTEM PROGRESSES TO THE EAST. PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS IN FLOOD PRONE AREAS SHOULD MONITOR THE LATEST FORECAST INFORMATION AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION.