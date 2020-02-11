A Smiths Grove woman who shot her boyfriend after an argument over the thermostat setting in their home was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison.
Candy Ann Moss, 53, was sentenced by Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson after pleading guilty to first-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and fraudulent use of a credit card (less than $500).
Moss was arrested after Steve A. Flynn, 64, was shot Nov. 28, 2018, at their residence on College Street in Smiths Grove.
Flynn suffered wounds to the lower left part of his chest, his left hand and near the left side of his neck from two shots fired from a handgun.
Moss told Kentucky State Police investigators she "went crazy" and shot Flynn after an ongoing argument over her adjusting the thermostat in the house, an arrest citation said.
Police searched the residence and found a .38-caliber revolver under the dresser in the master bedroom and two spent projectiles from a Bible bag in a separate bedroom, according to prior court testimony.
Police determined the shooting happened early Nov. 28, 2018, with KSP responding the next day after receiving notification from the Barren County Sheriff's Office.
At a 2018 court hearing, KSP Detective Joe Gregory testified Moss had been in touch with a friend who worked with Flynn and who then contacted law enforcement.
Flynn was found sitting in the recliner, which Gregory said had been stained with a "substantial amount of blood."
“(Moss) stated that she didn’t remember (shooting Flynn), but she shared a number of details,” Gregory said at the 2018 hearing. “She seemed to be in a state of regret ... as though she couldn’t believe what she had done.”
Gregory went on to testify that Moss described Flynn as being verbally abusive and controlling in their relationship.
Last year, a grand jury indicted Moss on the forged instrument and fraud charges.
Flynn was named as the victim in that case as well, with Moss accused of possessing forged checks drawn on Flynn's account Nov. 26-27, 2018, and using a credit card belonging to Flynn the day after the shooting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.