A Bowling Green woman was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of breaking into Bypass Animal Clinic.
Ashley M. McGowen, 30, was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary, theft of mail matter, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal mischief.
An arrest citation said a neighbor who lives in the same building as the clinic at 1042 U.S. 31-W By-Pass reported hearing a loud noise and saw McGowen wearing a white lab coat and rummaging through a box.
Police noticed shattered glass on the staircase leading to the doorway of the clinic and a broken window pane on the door.
McGowen was located in a bathroom with the door closed. She told police she entered the building because she was cold and denied breaking the window.
A garbage bag in the clinic was located near some open cabinets and contained tools, air fresheners and kitchen supplies. An envelope containing a check made out to Wiesemann Orthodontics, a neighboring business, was also found in the clinic.
McGowen told police she saw the tip of the envelope with the check inside under the doormat at the orthodontist and took it, carrying it with her to the veterinary clinic, according to the citation. Police also found a bag containing suspected methamphetamine in McGowen's possession.
