A Glasgow woman was arrested Friday on suspicion of growing marijuana in her home.
Renee Rivera, 36, was arrested on charges of cultivating marijuana (five or more plants) and endangering the welfare of a minor.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, officers responding to a drug complaint at West Washington Street received consent to search the residence and found several marijuana plants being grown in the home.
