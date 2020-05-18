A Glasgow woman was arrested Thursday after police investigated reports of sexual contact between her and a juvenile.
The Glasgow Police Department said officers were notified by the Department of Social Services about allegations that Brittany Paxson, 21, of Glasgow, had sexual contact with a 14-year-old boy.
During a police interview, Paxson admitted having sex with the juvenile two times at his residence, according to an arrest citation.
Paxson was arrested on a charge of third-degree rape and placed in the Barren County Detention Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.