  • Jordan Smith

Brittany Paxson, 21, of Glasgow, was arrested on Thursday and is accused of raping a 14-year-old boy on multiple occasions.

A Glasgow woman was arrested Thursday after police investigated reports of sexual contact between her and a juvenile.

The Glasgow Police Department said officers were notified by the Department of Social Services about allegations that Brittany Paxson, 21, of Glasgow, had sexual contact with a 14-year-old boy.

During a police interview, Paxson admitted having sex with the juvenile two times at his residence, according to an arrest citation.

Paxson was arrested on a charge of third-degree rape and placed in the Barren County Detention Center.

