A Bowling Green woman suspected of breaking into a house howled like a wolf and meowed like a cat during questioning from police, according to an arrest citation.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office responded about 8:13 p.m. Monday to the Maria Drive area and spoke with the owner of a Detour Road rental home and another witness who reported seeing a woman in gray sweatpants walking in the area, talking to herself and howling like a wolf.
The Detour Road home owner noticed the lights to the vacant house were on as he spoke with deputies, who went to the house and found no one inside and several doors open.
Continued searching led to the discovery of Janet Compton, 36, of Bowling Green, on top of a trailer at the residence.
Compton jumped off the trailer and began to run, and she was captured following a short pursuit, according to her arrest citation.
Compton told deputies she had gone to the house to look for a man named Jimmy.
"In mid-conversation with Compton she began to howl like a wolf and meow like a cat," her arrest citation said. "Compton stated she used methamphetamine on the morning of this date."
Compton was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary, second-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
