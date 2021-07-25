The Bowling Green Police Department has arrested Alison Hargis in connection with a weekend shooting on Cherry Way that killed a 31-year-old Bowling Green man.
Hargis, 32, was arrested Sunday and was booked into the Warren County Regional Jail just after midnight Monday morning. She is being held on a charge of murder, according to online jail records.
Phillip Stewart died Saturday after suffering multiple gunshots in the 300 block of Cherry Way. BGPD Officer Amber Kae Bowman said police received a call concerning the shooting at 10:55 a.m.
A person on the scene attempted life-saving measures on Stewart until EMS arrived.
Bowman said Stewart was later pronounced dead at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
Afterward, officers on Cherry Way attempted to negotiate with a potential person of interest at an apartment complex next to where Stewart was found.
Bowman said BGPD executed a search warrant to find the individual, but no one was found on the premises.
BGPD announced early Sunday that they were looking for Hargis in connection with the shooting.