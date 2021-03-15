A Glasgow woman was arrested Saturday after police responding to a domestic complaint found a man with multiple stab wounds.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, officers were called to an East Main Street address regarding a domestic complaint.
A man reported that he had been in an altercation with Mariah Huff and had received multiple stab wounds. The man had cuts to his ear, eye and arm, according to GPD.
Mariah Huff was located hiding beneath the back porch stairs and was taken into custody, while the man was treated at T.J. Samson Community Hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, according to GPD.
Huff, 27, was arrested on charges of first-degree assault (domestic violence) and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Commented