A Barren County woman was arrested Thursday after police learned her husband had apparently been stabbed with a pair of scissors.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, officers responded to a West Front Street residence regarding a complaint about a man who had been stabbed.
Police spoke with Paul Runyon and found that he had been stabbed in the abdomen during an altercation with Brandie Runyon, 35, of Glasgow.
Brandie Runyon told police that her husband lunged at her and she hit him in the stomach, but she did not mean to stab him with the scissors she was holding at the time, according to an arrest citation.
Brandie Runyon was arrested on a charge of second-degree assault.
