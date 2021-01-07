An Allen County woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with a structure fire that appeared to have been set intentionally.
According to the Scottsville Police Department, officers responded around 11 a.m. Wednesday to 171 Veterans Memorial Highway in Scottsville regarding a structure fire.
Investigators gathered information suggesting a potential arson, and witnesses reported seeing vehicle leave the scene just before the fire, according to SPD.
Police identified and located a suspect, Christy Beth Jones, 34, of Scottsville.
Jones was found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle, a firearm and illegal drugs, according to SPD.
Jones was arrested on charges of first-degree arson, first-degree burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, receiving stolen property valued at less than $10,000, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
The SPD were assisted by fire departments in Allen County and the Bowling Green Fire Department's K-9.
