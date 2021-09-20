A Logan County woman was injured early Monday by an intruder during a home invasion, according to the Logan County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies were called to a residence on Oakville Lane in Russellville around 3:11 a.m. Monday regarding a burglary.
The homeowner, Samantha Whitaker, was lying in bed when an unknown man entered her bedroom and assaulted her, the sheriff's office said.
Whitaker fought off the man, who then fled from the residence.
Law enforcement believe the intruder entered the home through an unsecured living room window.
Whitaker received blunt-force injuries to her face and was treated at Logan Memorial Hospital, the sheriff's office said.