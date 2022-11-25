The woman at the heart of one of the most infamous civil rights era crimes is reportedly living in Bowling Green. Activists are now planning to protest Dec. 3 in Bowling Green starting at noon at the Warren County Justice Center and then at the apartment of Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman who touched off the infamous lynching of Emmett Till.
Donham, then Carolyn Bryant, was living in Money, Mississippi, in 1955 and working at the family grocery store. She claimed at that time that 14-year-old Till, who lived in Chicago and was visiting cousins in Mississippi, whistled at her when he came into the store. Her account of what Till did, or didn’t do, has varied over the years.
Days later, Till was abducted from a relative’s home, brutally tortured and killed. His body was dumped in a river.
Donham’s then-husband Roy Bryant and his half-brother J.W. Milam were charged with murder, but an all-white jury quickly acquitted them. The two men, however, later confessed to the crimes in a magazine interview.
At the urging of those working in civil rights at the time, Till’s mother agreed to have an open casket funeral for her son in Chicago. The images of Emmett Till’s mangled face shocked onlookers, and photos were widely distributed through Black newspapers and magazines, helping to galvanize the young civil rights movement.
Carolyn Bryant Donham has been in the news again this year after an arrest warrant for her on kidnapping charges in 1955 was discovered. The warrant was never served, but has brought renewed calls for her prosecution, including from the Till family.
Also this summer, Donham’s unpublished memoir “I am More Than A Wolf Whistle,” was released by a historian who said he obtained it from her in 2008. In it, Donham claimed that she never identified Till to her husband, and “always felt like a victim as well as Emmett” and “paid dearly with an altered life” for what happened to the teen.
The case is also featured in a new film, “Till,” out this year with Whoopi Goldberg starring as Emmett Till’s mother.
Amid the renewed attention, Donham’s whereabouts were reported by news outlets to be unknown.
Earlier this year, a group of protestors seeking Donham’s prosecution went to a North Carolina apartment where they believed she was living, but left without finding her.
But the Daily Mail, a United-Kingdom based newspaper, recently reported that Bryant, 88 and reportedly stricken with cancer, was living with her son in Kentucky.
The Daily Mail reported that she “is legally blind and is receiving end of life hospice care ... Asked if she or her son, Thomas Bryant, would speak about Till and the events that destroyed and re-shaped the worlds of so many, Bryant shook his head while Donham stood by silently.”
According to groups that have been seeking Donham’s prosecution, her location has been confirmed to be in Bowling Green, leading to the planned protest.
Led by an organization called Black Lawyers for Justice, as well as Till family members, the New Black Panthers and other groups, it is being dubbed the “Death to White Supremacy Rally.”
Elder Mmoja Ajabu of the Veterans Association of African Descendants group, who also hosts an Indianapolis radio show, said he came to Bowling Green as a journalist to talk to Donham. While he said he saw her, she and her son declined to be interviewed.
Ajabu said the goal of the protest is to bring awareness of a pending lawsuit against Donham and to bring the situation “into the court of public opinion so people are aware that there is no expiration date for justice.”
Ajabu said he hopes “the righteous people of Bowling Green will turn out” in the name of justice.
A flyer for the protest said it will also be a “2nd Amendment Armed Assembly.”
Ajabu said the event is planned to be peaceful, but some participants will be armed for their own protection.
Bowling Green Police Department Spokesman Ronnie Ward said the department is aware of the planned protest.
One local group that won’t formally be part of the event is the Bowling Green-Warren County Chapter of the NAACP.
Chapter President Ryan Dearbone said the state and local chapters of the NAACP have had discussions about the planned protest and have decided not to take part.
“We want justice for Emmett,” but such protests “are not our focus right now,” he said.