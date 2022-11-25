The woman at the heart of one of the most infamous civil rights era crimes is reportedly living in Bowling Green. Activists are now planning to protest Dec. 3 in Bowling Green starting at noon at the Warren County Justice Center and then at the apartment of Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman who touched off the infamous lynching of Emmett Till.

